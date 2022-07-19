WHO IS IN CHARGE of the child? Here in New Hampshire and throughout the country that question is being debated in state legislatures, town councils and school boards. But why is it so controversial? For me, the answer is clear and always has been. As a youth, in my house my parents were in charge. When in my neighborhood, they remained in charge. And when in school, they were responsible for what I did and what I learned. Somehow that has changed. Parents are starting to notice that change and in the Legislature, we are listening.

In the past year, we have seen parents across the nation stand up and demand that school boards listen to their concerns about the direction of their children’s education. We have seen local responses that limit or ignore those concerns, and the Biden administration’s response of labeling concerned parents “domestic terrorists.” Frustrated and concerned parents are seeking alternatives to the current educational programming that has expanded to encompass not only traditional educational subject areas, but also personal behavior that affects a parents’ rights to raise their children in a manner consistent with their own values, such as those regarding free speech and religious freedom.

I was proud to help pass the Education Freedom Account program here in New Hampshire. This innovative initiative put New Hampshire on the cutting edge of improving school options for our students. This program, which is just now ending its first successful year, allows families of lesser financial means to use some of their portion of the money dedicated to public education to send a child to a school outside of their designated school district. This may be a public charter school, a traditional public school, or a private school. It is the parent’s choice and it is working. We also created a first-in-the-nation position of special child advocate for the parents of special needs children. Parents will now get the help they need in navigating the special education system.

In the Legislature, we recognize parental rights in school choice and in the classroom. We have learned that school districts have adopted policies that prevent personnel from telling parents what their children are doing or experiencing within school walls. The Manchester School District, and others, are being challenged in court for refusing to discuss with parents if their children are engaged in transgender activity at school. As one lawsuit points out, this is contrary to a parent’s rights to be in charge of the raising of their child, and also a violation of the rights of free speech and religion. This past spring, I supported our efforts to pass a Parents Bill of Rights. It would have made it law that a parent has a right to know what is happening in their child’s life. This included making school curriculum public and easily searchable, notifying parents when a student changes classes or joins a new club, and ensuring that schools inform parents if their child is being bullied or is having a mental health issue.

For me, it only seems like common sense that if a child is having a problem in school, that a school official would tell parents about it. However, that is not always the case. In fact, testimony on this bill indicated that some school officials have actually instructed students to withhold important information from their parents!

As an attorney who concentrated in family law matters, I have seen that the best protection for children comes when school officials and parents have complete and identical information relating to that child. Communication is key. Parents don’t like to be cut out of the conversation when it deals with their children. State officials and left-leaning politicians seem to have forgotten this. We need to get back to a system that recognizes that parents have the right to be parents unless they have been legally proven to be incapable. It should not be incumbent on good parents to prove that they are fit to the state or their child’s teacher before they are allowed to raise their children as they see fit.

Parents are facing enough challenges today between keeping our children safe and healthy, dealing with rising inflation, and paying for the skyrocketing costs of gas and groceries. They do not need their own state and local governments working against them.

Rep. Barbara Griffin (R) is a candidate for State Senate District 16. She lives in Goffstown.

