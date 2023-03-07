ON FEBRUARY 23, the NH House voted down HB 44. It was claimed during session that this bill would help reduce the 20,000-home shortage we have in the state. As a representative of Nashua Ward 3, I spoke out against the bill.
The bill unfairly directed an unfunded mandate to specific towns with public sewer and water. The largest two of these, and the most densely populated in the state, are Manchester and Nashua. Most other towns, especially those with large lot sizes, were untouched by the mandate. Those towns have historically not participated in efforts to reduce affordable housing shortages.
A claim made during session was that the bill would allow ADUs (accessory dwelling units), which people would be allowed to add on to their homes or convert areas of their homes into separate apartments. People should know that zoning regulations in both Manchester and Nashua already support ADUs. A qualification is that the owner must live in one of the apartments.
ADUs were established so that older residents can hold on to their homes by supplementing their incomes. HB 44 had nothing to do with ADUs. It simply said that any single-family lot can be converted into up to four townhouses with no requirement for the owner to live on site. Developers could buy the property and essentially turn it into almost anything bypassing municipal planning efforts that may be underway.
Both cities have setbacks of only six feet and lot sizes as small as just over an eighth of an acre to typically less than a half acre. On-street parking is not permitted because many streets are narrow and room is needed for fire trucks, snowplows, garbage and recycling trucks (services paid for by property taxes); and to allow cars to pull out of driveways without hitting each other.
We were told during the session that the new dwelling units would not be workforce or low-income housing. They would be full market-rate, which does not address the workforce and affordable housing issue we have.
Nashua is currently working on 13 projects totaling almost 1,400 new homes. These include low-income, workforce and full market-rate housing. The city has instituted an innovative approach to granting permits for new home development. Projects are required to incorporate a certain percentage of low-income and workforce housing units. If they choose not to, they must pay into the Housing Trust Fund, which will be used to support the development of affordable housing projects. So far, the fund has collected millions of dollars and is well on its way to accomplishing its goal.
I have not had a chance to talk to the mayor of Manchester, but I have been assured that they have similar projects underway.
The town of Merrimack is partially serviced by public sewer and water; although not as dense as Nashua, it is rapidly developing housing units. There are more than 600 apartments near completion along DW Highway just north of Nashua with numerous condominium and townhouse projects completed over the past two years.
Both sewer and water systems in Nashua and Manchester are old (1933). Portions are overburdened with street run-off resulting in untreated wastewater being vented into the Nashua and Merrimack Rivers (if not vented, the waste would back up into people’s homes). An upgrade to the Nashua sewer system was performed a few years ago costing taxpayers nearly $70 million. While reduced, the problem still occurs. Many sewer pipes are old and porous and need to be relined. Additionally, water pressure in some existing neighborhoods has been found to be so low as to cause problems.
Nashua and Manchester are faced with the daunting task of upgrading and expanding these systems. The unplanned and unfunded impact of HB 44 mandates would further exacerbate the cities’ already overly stressed sewer and water systems. The unexpected quadrupling of a neighborhood’s population may require expansion or modification of support systems like schools and traffic as well. The cost of unplanned modifications would fall on overburdened taxpayers with no help from the state.
Municipalities have close visibility into their housing issues and are best suited to develop workable solutions based on planned infrastructure upgrades, planned community developments, and funding expectations. The state should be working with municipalities to determine where they can best help, not mandating band-aids that ultimately cause harm.
The House of Representatives created the Special Committee on Housing specifically to study the relevant issues and develop recommendations. Proposing HB 44 circumvented those efforts seemingly without any attempt to study the current state of the cities and services that would be impacted.
For the state to mandate the allowance of single individuals to overly crowd already densely packed neighborhoods seems thoughtless and dangerous.
Rep. Carry Spier, D-Nashua, lives in Ward 3 and serves on the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee.
LIKE MOST Granite Staters, I worked hard for decades providing for my wife and children. After the bills were paid, food was put on the table and the essentials were covered, our family put as much into our retirement savings as we could afford, planning for a day when I could comfortably re…
AS LEADERS of the Cowasuck Band and the Indigenous New Hampshire Collaborative Collective (INHCC), we urge lawmakers to defend the Commission on Native American Affairs, which is threatened by a legislative proposal currently under consideration in the state House of Representatives.
DID YOU know that New Hampshire has one of the highest incidence rates for childhood cancer? Families and children across the nation and our beautiful state are affected by this horrid disease. My family is one of those families.
IN JANUARY 2021, Vivek Ramaswamy had an epiphany. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the Jan. 6th capital riots, Vivek sensed the America he loves was tearing itself apart. America’s fundamental freedoms were under assault.
GOVERNOR CHRIS SUNUNU recently announced that his administration plans to eliminate licensing requirements for more than 30 professions, including landscape architects. Despite the governor’s remark during his 2023 budget address, don’t be fooled to think landscape architects plant rose bush…
“OPPONENTS of the ‘Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education’ law are disturbingly advocating for the ability to teach racist, sexist, and discriminatory ideology in New Hampshire schools,” wrote Ryan Terrell, the District 5 member of the State Board of Education.
OVER THE past few years, there has been an increase in people causing harm or death to others. The ways seem to vary from one incident to another. A car, a hammer, a knife, a fist, a shove in front of a train, a strangulation, a bat, and yes… a gun. I am not writing this op-ed to blame any o…
LIKE SO MANY of us across America and the world, I have been watching the very tragic events unfolding out of Ukraine. They are heart-wrenching, so sad, and difficult to watch. Admittedly, I have a hard time watching the daily news: vivid pictures of Ukrainians being slaughtered, women and c…