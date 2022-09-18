THE PHARMACEUTICAL industry spent $263 million last year alone to keep prescription drug prices high and pad record-breaking profits even further. And what did that buy them? Three lobbyists for every member of Congress, public relations and marketing campaigns to blanket airwaves, and seemingly bottomless pockets to write some politicians in Washington campaign checks to vote their way.

How do Granite Staters compete with that? The simple fact is, they can’t. And that’s why it is vital for New Hampshire families to have a voice in Washington who stands up to the powerful, entrenched special interests and fights to lower the cost of life saving medications.

Rep. Chris Pappas (D) represents the First Congressional District. He is a small business owner, co-chair of the bipartisan House Small Business Caucus and lives in Manchester.

Jack Shields: A secular history lesson for Constitution Day

AS WE OBSERVE the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day on September 17th, public schools across the nation are educating students on America’s founding document. Unfortunately this year, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are most in need of a constitutional lesson.

Paul Doscher: Brook trout need a livable habitat

IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.

Wayne Semprini: Huff Brown shares NH perspective and values

WITH THE 2022 election drawing ever closer, polls show a large number of New Hampshire residents are trying to sort out how best to redirect our country. Dissatisfaction with the status quo is rampant. Many of the problems we are facing are not being effectively addressed or not being addres…

Russell Prescott: My way to Congress

ALBERT EINSTEIN once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” There is a big difference between politics and governing. It’s time to send in a heavyweight to Washington with decades of public and private sector experience who achieved real resul…