WHEN PEOPLE ask me what the best part of being in Congress is, I tell them it’s when I get on the plane to come back home to New Hampshire each week. That’s because I serve the people of New Hampshire, not party leaders in Washington, and it’s by listening to you that I understand the challenges facing working families, seniors, and small businesses. I also know that, too often, Washington misses the mark.
That’s why I’m working to change the way Washington works and bring the voices of Granite Staters with me to the Capitol to inform the work that I do. I’m fighting to lower costs for families, on everything from groceries to gas to home heating oil. And I’m pushing the leadership of my own party to focus on the issues that matter, like protecting our communities, supporting our small businesses, and standing up to the entrenched special interests that for too long have called the shots.
There is serious work to do to ensure this economy works for everyone, and the only way we will progress is if we work together to solve problems and put people first.
On the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I worked to strengthen our supply chains and invest in New Hampshire’s infrastructure. Our bipartisan infrastructure law is helping rebuild state roads and bridges, connect our schools, homes, and small businesses to high-speed broadband, and modernize our water and sewer pipes.
I fought to pass the CHIPS and Science Act, legislation to bolster the workforce and jumpstart American manufacturing of critical semiconductor chips found in everything from your microwave to your new car.
I’ve also fought to cut taxes for New Hampshire families, pass energy rebates to save families money on energy bills, and take on Big Pharma to lower the cost of prescription drugs.
These things didn’t happen by accident. They got done because people worked to find common ground and focused on delivering results. That’s how I approach my work every day, and it’s a stark contrast to my opponent.
Karoline Leavitt would have stood in the way of bipartisan compromises and steps to lower costs. She would have voted against infrastructure investments, stood with Big Pharma against lowering drug prices and capping insulin at $35, and stood with the Chinese Communist Party in opposing investments in American manufacturing.
Her extreme agenda is a raw deal for New Hampshire. Karoline wants to write the bill to privatize Social Security and supports raising the retirement age. She wants to “100% repeal” the Affordable Care Act, which would rip health care away from tens of thousands of Granite Staters, gut our ability to fight the addiction crisis, and eliminate protections for those with pre-existing conditions.
She even says she would be willing to shut down the government if she didn’t get her way, a move that could jeopardize critical programs and allow Republicans to follow through on their plan to cut Social Security and Medicare.
This election presents a stark choice. Do we send a problem solver to Washington to get things done for Granite Staters or a partisan bomb thrower who will add to obstruction and chaos?
We have too much division and gamesmanship in politics. What the people of New Hampshire deserve is continued action and someone who looks out for them.
I’ll always fight to stand up to Big Pharma and Big Oil to lower prices. I’ll always protect Social Security to ensure every American can retire with dignity. I’ll always work to lower health care costs and protect coverage. I’ll always speak up for a woman’s right to choose, and I’ll never put my loyalty to party above the will of the voters and our democracy.
I humbly ask for your vote and your trust to continue doing this work together, focused on people and not on politics.
Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) represents the 1st Congressional District.
I’VE SPENT this past year on the campaign trail running for governor. From Colebrook to Rindge to Gilford to Hampton to Franconia to Pelham and everywhere else in between, I met thousands of Granite Staters. I’ve been inspired, concerned, and motivated into action by their stories, and it ha…
IN JUST a few short days, Granite Staters from the North Country to the Seacoast have the opportunity to elect strong, responsible leaders who represent our Granite State values. Whether in our federal offices, Executive Council, or state legislature we can elect leaders who will fight for N…
THE BIZARRE and dangerous rhetoric of New Hampshire Democratic candidates for office and the state Democratic Party are a disservice to voters. You deserve to see the full picture. For months, the Democratic messaging machine has latched on to far-fetched, if not fabricated, talking points t…
THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL is vitally important to the New Hampshire way of governance. The function of the council, oversimplified, is to control the purse strings of the state budget. The Executive Council must approve nearly all budgeted expenditures by state departments. They also approve app…
WHEN NEW HAMPSHIRE voters go to the polls on November 8th, they will not only be choosing the persons who fill important federal, state, and county elected positions. At the end of the ballot, voters also will be presented with two constitutional amendment questions. I write to address Question 1.
IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, the gap in oversight and expectations between public and private schools is growing. Recent laws enacted by Republicans, including a voucher program that exposes the dishonesty of their entire education agenda, have created two distinct types of classrooms in our state.
ON NOV. 8, New Hampshire has a very important choice to make. As I’m sure you all know, the U.S. Senate is currently in a 50-50 tie and it is very likely that our vote could tip the balance of power in one direction or the other.
TO APPEASE growing concerns over the homeless in Manchester, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have put forward an ordinance barring shopping carts in our parks. This is another example of an act that makes it look like they’re doing something while in reality accomplishing nothing. Stealing s…
GREAT PROGRESS, the kind that reshapes our lives, often begins with bold imagination. Edison imagined safely lighting the darkness of night (1879). The Wright brothers studied the flight of birds, with curiosity and imagination (1903). Engineers at Bell Labs imagined portable, hand-held tele…