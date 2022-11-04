WHEN PEOPLE ask me what the best part of being in Congress is, I tell them it’s when I get on the plane to come back home to New Hampshire each week. That’s because I serve the people of New Hampshire, not party leaders in Washington, and it’s by listening to you that I understand the challenges facing working families, seniors, and small businesses. I also know that, too often, Washington misses the mark.

That’s why I’m working to change the way Washington works and bring the voices of Granite Staters with me to the Capitol to inform the work that I do. I’m fighting to lower costs for families, on everything from groceries to gas to home heating oil. And I’m pushing the leadership of my own party to focus on the issues that matter, like protecting our communities, supporting our small businesses, and standing up to the entrenched special interests that for too long have called the shots.

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) represents the 1st Congressional District.

Thursday, November 03, 2022

Thad Riley: I believe in Bolduc, he believes in NH

I’VE SPENT this past year on the campaign trail running for governor. From Colebrook to Rindge to Gilford to Hampton to Franconia to Pelham and everywhere else in between, I met thousands of Granite Staters. I’ve been inspired, concerned, and motivated into action by their stories, and it ha…

Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Raymond Buckley: Vote for fighters, vote for Democrats

IN JUST a few short days, Granite Staters from the North Country to the Seacoast have the opportunity to elect strong, responsible leaders who represent our Granite State values. Whether in our federal offices, Executive Council, or state legislature we can elect leaders who will fight for N…

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Rep. Steven Smith: Democrats have only snake oil to sell

THE BIZARRE and dangerous rhetoric of New Hampshire Democratic candidates for office and the state Democratic Party are a disservice to voters. You deserve to see the full picture. For months, the Democratic messaging machine has latched on to far-fetched, if not fabricated, talking points t…

Carl Anderson: Gatsas delivered for my town

THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL is vitally important to the New Hampshire way of governance. The function of the council, oversimplified, is to control the purse strings of the state budget. The Executive Council must approve nearly all budgeted expenditures by state departments. They also approve app…

Monday, October 31, 2022
Robert J. Lynn: Vote 'Yes' on Question 1

WHEN NEW HAMPSHIRE voters go to the polls on November 8th, they will not only be choosing the persons who fill important federal, state, and county elected positions. At the end of the ballot, voters also will be presented with two constitutional amendment questions. I write to address Question 1.

Sunday, October 30, 2022
Rep. David Cote: NH doesn't need legislators micromanaging schools

IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, the gap in oversight and expectations between public and private schools is growing. Recent laws enacted by Republicans, including a voucher program that exposes the dishonesty of their entire education agenda, have created two distinct types of classrooms in our state.

Chuck Morse: We need Bolduc on point for the 603

ON NOV. 8, New Hampshire has a very important choice to make. As I’m sure you all know, the U.S. Senate is currently in a 50-50 tie and it is very likely that our vote could tip the balance of power in one direction or the other.

Friday, October 28, 2022
Victoria Sullivan: Oops, they did it again

TO APPEASE growing concerns over the homeless in Manchester, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have put forward an ordinance barring shopping carts in our parks. This is another example of an act that makes it look like they’re doing something while in reality accomplishing nothing. Stealing s…

Thursday, October 27, 2022
Barry Brensinger: Imagine the schools of our dreams

GREAT PROGRESS, the kind that reshapes our lives, often begins with bold imagination. Edison imagined safely lighting the darkness of night (1879). The Wright brothers studied the flight of birds, with curiosity and imagination (1903). Engineers at Bell Labs imagined portable, hand-held tele…