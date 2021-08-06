LANGUAGE TO PROHIBIT open discussions about racism, sexism, and intolerance was recently signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu because the Republican majority in New Hampshire has embraced propaganda about our nation’s history promoted by the failed Trump administration. As a longtime resident of New Hampshire, an elected official, and someone who wants to be proud of my state, I see this as putting us back where we were when New Hampshire was the last state to recognize Martin Luther King Day.
What the governor and the Republicans have done abdicates our responsibility to ensure students and all citizens are well-informed about their government and about the full truth of American history in all its glorious complexity and diversity. This law is an appeal for ignorance, a violation of free speech, and antithetical to the concept of vigorous debate and critical thinking.
In response to Black Lives Matter and the 1619 Project, the former president devised the 1776 Commission, which was meant to dispel the fact that slavery in the United States started in 1619 and whose January 2021 report has been widely condemned by historians and scholars. To paraphrase Dorothy Parker, this is not a document that should be tossed aside lightly: it should be picked up and thrown, forcefully.
Language in the New Hampshire law closely mimics Trump’s August 2020 executive order prohibiting workplace training on “divisive concepts,” which was repealed by President Joe Biden in January. Nevertheless, the state Legislature’s far-right Freedom Caucus tried to move the Trump language forward with HB 544 and, when that failed, managed to insert it into the state budget as a non-germane amendment. The Senate tried to obscure its intent by renaming the bill “Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education”. But the intent was clear, instead of facing hard truths about our past and learning from our mistakes, we must teach our children a dangerous myth about infallible White men building a nation for White Christians only. And, at all costs, we must cowardly deny our history of systemic racism, sexism and intolerance.
Although the divisive-concepts legislation has been written about and discussed widely for the past six months, I have yet to see any public school textbook, employee training manual, PowerPoint, or other guidance document published in New Hampshire where “critical race theory” appears. CRT is an obscure 40-year-old concept that has been hijacked, distorted and weaponized by the extreme right wing to use as a bogeyman for inflaming racial tensions, inciting White resentment and further dividing Americans for political gain.
CRT is not about shaming White people. It is about recognizing that our economic, judicial, and political systems still produce outcomes that could be more fair for all Americans. In other words, we have more work to do to fulfill the aspirational goal of true equality and justice about which our Founders so eloquently wrote. But we must be willing to open our eyes to difficult truths and forever strive to be a better nation for all.
During the past six months, the organizations and individuals expressing opposition to the divisive-concepts legislation have included hundreds of for-profit and non-profit businesses; health care centers and community mental health centers; substance use disorder providers and hospitals; schools, school boards and teachers; municipalities; environmental and conservation organizations; and many, many others. Even the governor, at one point, expressed his opposition.
It is discouraging that after so much public outcry about this backward piece of legislation, the Republican majority in the Legislature and Governor Sununu still pushed the Trump agenda forward. That all the opposing testimony was ignored is proof that Trump still controls the Republican Party and that the Freedom Caucus controls the State House.
But we do owe thanks to those who have kept the divisive-concepts argument alive, because every time it is reported on and every time someone opines on it, the very real issues of racism, sexism, intolerance, and systemic inequities in our state and in our country are raised yet again. Keeping this story alive means that some young person, some kid in a small New Hampshire town, will read about it and become curious, want to discuss these issues, and make positive change in our state. No budget, no person, no political party, and no state law will be able to stop the truth from being told.