AS A LAWMAKER, I get a lot of phone calls. Some are easy but others will change the way you think about things, and how you legislate. And as a lawmaker, some of the hardest calls are from constituents who I can’t help. And unfortunately, that’s been happening recently.
A woman called recently about her pregnancy. At 20 weeks, she was informed that one of her twins would not be able to survive outside the womb. As her doctor delivered devastating information and discussed care options, she did so in the context of New Hampshire’s new state law that prohibits abortion later in pregnancy. This woman is in “watch and wait” mode — with medical teams monitoring the health of both twins and mom — knowing that the care she could need might not be available in New Hampshire.
Her story illustrates to me the unintended consequences even the best-intentioned legislation can have. Real people are impacted by the decisions made in Concord and when harm is caused, we must be compelled to act.
I wrote, introduced, and support HB 1609 because it addresses some of these concerns and it will lessen the harm caused by New Hampshire’s abortion ban and ultrasound mandate.
As the law currently stands, abortions are banned at or after 24-weeks gestation with a very narrow exception for the life of the mother. There are no exceptions for rape, incest, or fatal fetal diagnoses.
Throughout this legislative process, I have heard from women who have found themselves in these complex situations later in pregnancy, in which they receive heartbreaking information that the baby they were planning for — had a nursery for, picked out a name for — will not survive. These diagnoses often cannot begin until the 20th week of pregnancy or later. With this devastating news, they have tried to make the best decision for their health, their pregnancy, and their family. For some mothers, that means carrying a pregnancy to term. For other mothers, it means terminating that pregnancy.
These are not decisions for 424 volunteer legislators to make, as these situations could happen to anyone — they could happen to our own families or people we know and love.
I agree with my Republican House colleague and former New Hampshire Supreme Court chief justice, Bob Lynn, who said during the executive session on HB 1609, “In that situation of a fetal abnormality that is inconsistent with life, it is just too much for government to step in and say, ‘You will have the baby.’ It just seems to me that that’s a decision for the mother.”
We should also all agree that it is not the place of lawmakers in Concord to mandate medical procedures. Yet, language passed as part of the ban requires that every person seeking abortion care, at every stage of pregnancy, first have an ultrasound — even if it is not medically necessary.
This can add financial burdens to abortion, as ultrasounds can cost hundreds of dollars even with insurance. But we have also learned over the past year that this state mandate can also cause emotional harm, particularly for survivors of sexual assault, as gestational dating early in pregnancy requires an invasive, internal, transvaginal ultrasound. It is concerning to us that the current law prevents doctors from providing trauma-informed care to their patients.
Beyond the financial burdens and emotional harm, however, we also oppose the ultrasound mandate for philosophical reasons. Government mandated health care inherently tramples all over our principles of freedom and liberty.
Fortunately, there has been broad consensus from across the political spectrum this year to clarify the ultrasound mandate provision. Bills have passed both the House and Senate that would make clear that the ultrasound requirement is only for pregnancies believed to be at or after 24-weeks gestation.
While this is good progress, additional work to mitigate the harm caused by the abortion ban is still needed — that’s why I believe HB 1609 is an important step to address the problems our constituents, as well as New Hampshire patients and providers, have raised. We are encouraged that the House Finance committee has preserved exceptions for fatal fetal diagnoses, which is critical to our constituents. New Hampshire women and families deserve our compassion, support, and quality medical care.
When HB 1609 comes before the House once more on Crossover Day, I hope my Republican and Democratic colleagues will join me to support this common sense language to restore options for families in complex circumstances and end government mandated ultrasounds. The health and wellbeing of our fellow Granite Staters is in our hands.