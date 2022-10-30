IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, the gap in oversight and expectations between public and private schools is growing. Recent laws enacted by Republicans, including a voucher program that exposes the dishonesty of their entire education agenda, have created two distinct types of classrooms in our state.
In a public school classroom, your child’s teacher arrives even more stressed than he used to be. He’s bought many classroom supplies with his own money because funding to his school district was cut in the last state budget. On his drive in, he wonders if his 20-year-old lesson plan on slavery could now cost him his teaching license, thanks to a new law needlessly restricting curriculum. As he reads the morning new, he sees another Republican proposal, one that would require him to out a student to their parents for identifying as gay, without the student’s consent, thus placing him in the middle of a private matter in which he has no rightful place.
With an unprecedented number of open positions in the district, the teacher prepares for a classroom of 30 to 40 students to shuffle in. He must constantly be alert for the potential of gun violence and he works with a heightened anxiety, knowing that school resource officers and teachers have little, if any, legal recourse to prevent people armed with guns from entering the school. He loves his job, he loves his students, and he takes pride in the fact that New Hampshire public schools are among the best in the United States. But like others who have left the profession here, he’s burnt out by increasing bureaucratic restrictions and exhausted by budget cuts that leave public schools with insufficient resources.
In a private school classroom across town, your child’s teacher begins the day knowing he’s unbound by new curriculum bans, and free to continue his long-standing lesson plan without the anxiety of losing his teaching license. He will not be bound by any obligation to target students’ privacy based on gender or sexual orientation either. Since his private school is allowed to regulate firearms on campus, the threat of gun violence barely crosses his mind. And with a new voucher program now sending tax dollars to his school, there’s sufficient money to hire teachers, provide supplies and improve their buildings.
These two unique realities beg the question — if laws controlling the speech of educators and stripping students of their privacy are necessary “protections,” as Republicans claim, then why are they simultaneously funneling tax dollars into private institutions that they exempt from the same standards?
The hypocrisy of the GOP’s entire education agenda speaks for itself. For Republicans, it was never about “divisive concepts” or “parental rights” or even “school choice.” It has always been about the systematic dismantling and destruction of our public education system.
In two years, the flawed voucher program has cost taxpayers more than $20 million, mostly to subsidize students already in private school. House Republicans have discussed filing legislation removing the voucher program’s income requirement, a move that would expose Granite Staters to $100 million in annual tax increases to subsidize students — including children of millionaires — who are already in private school.
While Republicans are enacting new laws that target LGBTQ+ students, stifle free speech in public schools, and send tax dollars to unaccountable private institutions, it doesn’t have to be this way. A new University of New Hampshire poll shows that a majority of Granite Staters have expressed opposition to the GOP’s law stifling teachers on the taxpayer’s dime. Democrats in the legislature continue to fight to protect all students and to keep public dollars in schools that are accountable to taxpayers.
The mask is torn off: the GOP’s entire education agenda is exposed as a way to dismantle public schools.
In targeting their draconian regulations at public schools only, Republicans have exposed themselves as the party of “restrictions for thee, but not for me.” Granite Staters know a scam when they see one.
House Democratic Leader David Cote lives in Nashua.
