IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, the gap in oversight and expectations between public and private schools is growing. Recent laws enacted by Republicans, including a voucher program that exposes the dishonesty of their entire education agenda, have created two distinct types of classrooms in our state.

In a public school classroom, your child’s teacher arrives even more stressed than he used to be. He’s bought many classroom supplies with his own money because funding to his school district was cut in the last state budget. On his drive in, he wonders if his 20-year-old lesson plan on slavery could now cost him his teaching license, thanks to a new law needlessly restricting curriculum. As he reads the morning new, he sees another Republican proposal, one that would require him to out a student to their parents for identifying as gay, without the student’s consent, thus placing him in the middle of a private matter in which he has no rightful place.

House Democratic Leader David Cote lives in Nashua.

Thursday, October 27, 2022
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Monday, October 24, 2022
David Lauren: Dilettante not needed as county attorney

DILETTANTE, as defined by the Cambridge University dictionary, is “a person who is or seems to be interested in a subject, but whose understanding of it is not very deep or serious.” Nicholas Sarwark, the Libertarian and Democratic nominee for Hillsborough county attorney this November, whil…

Sunday, October 23, 2022
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Reps. Lee Oxenham & Peter Somssich: Republicans failed NH on energy

FOR THE past four years, Gov. Chris Sununu and Science Technology & Energy (STE) Committee Republicans have blocked many urgently needed energy efficiency and renewable energy planning bills and initiatives. It is clear that because this group does not acknowledge the existence of climat…

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Rep. Michael Vose: The truth about high energy costs

DEFYING REALITY, the recent opinion piece about New Hampshire’s energy prices (“NH’s high energy prices are result of Republican intransigence”) tries to divert the blame for escalating costs away from the true guilty party. Federal Democratic legislators and President Biden are the real cau…