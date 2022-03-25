LAST WEEK, Granite Staters witnessed a coordinated attack on the values our state holds dear. Over three marathon days of legislative session, we saw New Hampshire Republicans vote in lockstep to dismantle our sacred institutions like public schools, public health, and affordable housing.

We saw continued attacks on women, children, and families. We saw policy drenched in conspiracy theory take hold of the GOP like ticks on a dog’s back. The gap between fiction and reality for Republicans was on full display for New Hampshire and the world.

House Republicans pushed forward with their dismantling of our public schools. Multiple strategies by Democrats to rein in the spending frenzy caused by the “Education Freedom Accounts” school voucher program were summarily defeated by the GOP. The voucher program is 5,000% over budget, bankrupting our public schools, and fails to require equal opportunity for special education students. Instead of correcting this boondoggle of a program, House Republicans expanded it, further crushing our public education system and funneling taxpayer money to private and religious schools. This is not the New Hampshire way.

House Republicans spent the week attacking our freedoms. Two Democratic bills and a constitutional amendment sought to repeal Governor Chris Sununu’s abortion ban and ensure that Granite Staters have the opportunity for safe and accessible reproductive care. In contrast, Republicans continue reproductive rights restrictions, including allowing no exceptions for fatal fetal diagnosis, and civil and criminal penalties against providers. A vast majority of Granite Staters want to repeal these restrictions, yet Republicans would rather listen to special interest groups than the people they were elected to represent.

Conspiracy theories and pseudoscience ran amuck at last week’s session. Republicans spent time promoting Donald Trump’s discredited claims about the 2020 election, arguing that state resources should be employed to continue pursuing his conspiracies.

Undermining public health, Republicans pushed forward legislation allowing Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that has no proof of benefits in treating COVID, to be dispensed without a prescription, increasing the likelihood of unintended consequences and not addressing the continuing issues of the pandemic.

While Democrats continue to uplift working Granite Staters, Republicans are more interested in keeping the corporate status quo. Republicans decided to block two essential bills: HB 1251, which would increase the wages for tipped workers, and HB 1076, which would require warehouse workers to have restroom and meal breaks. Both of these bills improve the quality of life for workers. Yet, Republicans would not even allow debate on these issues.

It is not news to anyone that New Hampshire is in a housing crisis. Our state is nearly 30,000 housing units short, which impacts our workforce, families, and young people. Democrats are busy finding ways to address this major problem. Republicans blocked HB 1177, a bill that would jumpstart increasing small, multi-family home development. This bill would increase affordable housing across the state and reset the current trend of high-end condominiums and homes that are beyond the budget of most Granite Staters. Doubling down, Republicans also blocked HB 1291, a bill that prohibits discrimination against renters who hold housing vouchers. Republicans are continuing the cycle of denying housing to low-income families with this kind of discrimination.

Last week’s House session gave us an unsettling window into the current state of the Republican Party — a party with an agenda built on extremist ideology with no basis in reality. They are a party overly concerned with headlines and unconcerned about Granite Staters’ bottom lines. They are a party that does not hold the values of “love thy neighbor.” Granite Staters will not easily forgive the Republican Party after the shenanigans witnessed this past week.

Acting House Democratic Leader Rep. David Cote lives in Nashua.

Wednesday, March 23, 2022
