REPUBLICANS don’t want you to know this, but the school voucher program they enacted last year is a ticking time bomb that, unless fixed, will only be defused with massive tax hikes on Granite Staters.

Led by Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, those pushing the voucher program claim that it actually saves the state money. Because New Hampshire spends about $20,000 per student in public school, they explain, when a voucher is elected instead, $5,000 “follows the student” to private education, and the remaining $15,000 not spent on public education is taxpayer savings.

House Democratic Leader David E. Cote lives in Nashua.

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Ian Underwood: Kathleen Sullivan's bogus Croydon claims

I CAN’T SPEAK to all of the misstatements in Kathleen Sullivan’s recent hit piece on the Free State Project (FSP), but I can correct the ones she made regarding the Town of Croydon. These corrections can be verified by looking at the minutes or recordings of the relevant meetings.

Roy Dennehy: Reflecting on U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe

THE CURRENT emotional debate regarding the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade it seems to me is not really the opinions of Democrats versus those of Republicans. I believe it pits non-believers, non-religious, secular people, against people who believe in God, and regularly attend rel…

Michael Castaldo: Jailing people for marijuana protects nobody

LET’S FACE FACTS. Whether you know it, or even like it, there are countless fellow citizens who smoke or use cannabis products. And while they enjoy their personal choices absent federal freedom, it is safe to say that an overwhelming public sentiment agrees that they should not be jailed fo…

