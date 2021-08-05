PEOPLE HAVE told me that coming up into New Hampshire along Route 95 and Route 93 North they “just breathe easier.” They smell the fresh air, see the beautiful forests and lakes and feel the freedom from our state motto “Live Free or Die.” That infamous phrase uttered in a toast from Gen. John Stark on July 31, 1809, is a source of pride for Granite Staters. For this legislator, I continue to be inspired by well-preserved traditions of this state and the men and women of its history.
I am so fortunate to be playing this small role for New Hampshire and I love bringing people to the State House to show them what I do. I consider all of us in New Hampshire lucky to have virtually a front-row seat to the history of our founding and the roles that our early leaders played in the formation of our country. It’s important to recognize this heritage provides a guide to the ideals that Americans live by today, whether it be our national motto, “In God we trust,” or General John Stark’s famous words “Live Free or Die.”
I was a proud co-sponsor of HB 69, which prohibits the state of New Hampshire or any political subdivision from restricting a school from displaying our national and state mottos. Whether you believe in God or another higher power, our national and state mottos serve as a reminder that we have hope when we feel hopeless. People come from all over the world to this amazing country in search of freedom and opportunity to make a better life for themselves and their families. These two mottos give everyone, regardless of background, a concept to unite around.
Especially in these times, when the world feels more divided than ever, our belief in the freedoms and individual liberty are concepts that still tie us together. Although we may not always agree on politics or policy, there are more beliefs that unite us as citizens than there are that separate us. With the phrases “In God we trust,” and, “Live Free or Die,” as our rallying call, I hope that these words can serve as a reminder of the rights that our founding fathers laid out in our Constitution when they reminded us that we all share the same basic and critically important rights that our creator endows us with.
Gen. Stark believed that freedom was of the utmost importance. He knew that our liberties are the essence of what it means to be an American. Whether it be in Bennington or in the classroom, the fundamental principles of justice, liberty, and freedom are values that need to be passed on to future generations otherwise they perish. Shouldn’t our students learn that no matter what challenges they may face in their education or in life, it is history, heritage, and faith that guides us as Americans?
Thank you to all of my fellow Republican representatives who stood by this legislation. In the immortal words of Gen. Stark, “Live Free or Die!”