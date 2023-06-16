LAST SUMMER, power supply rates in New Hampshire jumped by 100% or more. Though rates for electricity declined slightly in January, we are still paying exorbitant amounts for power.
A recent report shows that New Hampshire now has the second-highest residential electricity rates in the nation, second only to Hawaii — a literal island relying on imported fuel and cut off from the rest of the nation’s power grid.
While New Hampshire isn’t a tropical oasis, the Granite State — and all of New England — is somewhat of an island when it comes to power. We are at the end of the nation’s natural gas pipeline, which is at capacity, yet more than half of our electricity is generated by power plants that run on natural gas. Fossil fuel sources like oil and coal are typically reserved for peak demand periods, and wind and solar, while important parts of the state’s renewable portfolio, only produce power intermittently.
Thankfully, there is a reliable, local source of baseload renewable energy to help support the grid and provide price stability.
Burgess BioPower is a 75-megawatt biomass power plant in Berlin — “The City that Trees Built” — that produces reliable, price-stable power all year round. Burgess generates enough renewable baseload energy each year to power about 67,000 homes. It is also a major economic catalyst, supporting more than 240 jobs and generating $70 million annually in statewide economic activity. It is the largest buyer of low-grade wood in the state.
Given our region’s dependence on natural gas for electricity production, there is no overnight fix to skyrocketing energy prices. That’s why it’s so important to support a diverse energy portfolio that relies more heavily on renewable power sources, including biomass.
Although Burgess BioPower is just a piece of the New England power grid puzzle, the facility provides consistent value day in and day out. As energy prices fluctuate, Burgess’ fixed 20-year price helps offset those swings — and it provides much-needed certainty and predictability.
When power prices in New Hampshire were pennies on the dollar, it may have seemed like the price of Burgess BioPower energy was expensive. Today, with rates above 20 cents per kilowatt hour, Burgess power is an absolute bargain.
But the true value Burgess BioPower provides transcends its kilowatt hour pricing. Burgess BioPower is a critical power producer that serves as a statewide economic driver, and as a major economic anchor for Berlin and communities across the state where Burgess purchases its biomass fuel. It supports and sustains local families and businesses.
Burgess needs our help to continue operating long into the future. House Bill 142 (HB142) was recently approved by the legislature with strong bipartisan support, for which we thank our colleagues. Please visit BurgessBiopower.com and click on the HB142 page to learn more about the bill.
We can’t flip a switch to fix our energy costs problem but we can take steps now to invest in reliable, renewable energy sources like Burgess BioPower so we’re better positioned to withstand market volatility in the future.
Rep. Eamon Kelley (D) and Coos County Commissioner Robert Theberge (R) are from Berlin.
IT’S BEEN five years since Gov. Chris Sununu infamously signed HB 1319 and HB 587 into law, emphasizing “gender identity” over biological sex and tying the hands of therapists in helping children fully explore their feelings of gender confusion.
BUDGET SEASON has officially come to a close. Following Wednesday’s Senate vote, the New Hampshire House Democrats voted to pass a historically bipartisan state budget, securing a deal that addresses Granite Staters’ concerns and helps deliver the resources families need to thrive.
IN JUNE of 2015, Donald Trump came to my house here in New Hampshire as one of his first stops after launching his outsider presidential campaign. Like many Republicans, I was looking for change in our country and in our politics, and needless to say, I was one of his most enthusiastic suppo…
THE INCONSISTENCY and bias in media, especially the soft lying of misrepresentations and misinformation, is a consistent problem in America and New Hampshire. The political right justifiably complains that the “mainstream media” is nothing more than a propaganda wing of the Democrat Party.
THE DYSTOPIA that we are now living screams “How can we do things differently?” Here in New Hampshire, we have been successful in electing local legislators who work for justice, and it is comforting to know they are there in Concord and that there are so many individuals and groups working …
THROUGHOUT this legislative session, our overriding priority has been to put New Hampshire families first. And we kept that goal in mind as we worked on the state’s two-year budget. We’re proud to have passed a budget that empowers families and meets our state’s needs.
PICTURE THE future of the Republican Party. You’re likely mulling over familiar names but allow me to introduce a fresh force igniting a political revolution — presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. This dynamic disruptor might be new to your political radar, but his surging momentum is set…