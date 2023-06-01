MEDICAID expansion is an important program that fills a hole in the health care system for people who don’t qualify for traditional Medicaid and who are priced out of commercial insurance. I believe that an extension that lasts less than eight years is the right answer. Not two, not eight, not forever. I offered a six-year extension on the House floor, which I believe is a good choice.

Extending the Granite Advantage Program — our Medicaid expansion — for six years allows the state to get the best price on monthly enrollment costs for everyone in the program, gives time for the 30,000 people in the program who were kept on Medicaid expansion during COVID to move back to the private market, allows our hospitals and providers to recover from the shock of COVID, and allows lawmakers to look closer into the details of the program and how to get the best care and best value for your dollar when negotiations come up again.

Erica Layon (R-Derry) is the Vice Chairman of the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Friday, May 26, 2023
We are making progress, but there is work to be done

We are making progress, but there is work to be done

FOR MORE THAN 25 years I have worked with advocates across New Hampshire encouraging legislators to implement an adult Medicaid oral health benefits bill. Over the years, there have been a countless number of initiatives our foundation has supported to promote oral health access, but finally…

Thursday, May 25, 2023
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Bob Katchen: Not every parent is attuned to the needs of their child

Bob Katchen: Not every parent is attuned to the needs of their child

I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.

Monday, May 22, 2023
Sunday, May 21, 2023