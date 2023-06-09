PICTURE THE future of the Republican Party. You’re likely mulling over familiar names but allow me to introduce a fresh force igniting a political revolution — presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. This dynamic disruptor might be new to your political radar, but his surging momentum is set to reshape the Republican landscape.
A true political outsider from the world of biotechnology and asset management, Ramaswamy has steadily risen in the polls in the three short months since he declared his candidacy. The 37-year-old conservative Ohio native has fresh legs, the vision, and the energy to make real change. He isn’t afraid, and he’s even eager to debate those on the opposing side like Chuck Todd on MSNBC and Don Lemon’s last interview on CNN.
Ramaswamy unapologetically speaks the truth that many are afraid to when speaking on networks usually unfriendly and unwelcoming to conservatives.
Drawing inspiration from the likes of Ronald Reagan with an “America First” spin, Ramaswamy is determined to break the mold. His recent visit to Southside Chicago mirrors Reagan’s own 1980 South Bronx outreach to often-neglected communities. More than just a symbolic gesture, it reflects a commitment to listen to all Americans. His appeal reaches beyond traditional circles, capturing the attention and imagination of the youth, and fueling his steady climb in the polls.
At the heart of Ramaswamy’s campaign lies a genuine grassroots movement. His mission is clear: to be propelled to the White House by the “real people” of America, those everyday citizens who truly feel the impact of government actions. He answers not to corporate donors, nor to billionaires with an agenda, but to voters who seek a leader who can positively change their lives.
When Americans see their hard-earned dollars being sent overseas while their families feel the effects of inflation and higher gas prices, it’s not a mystery as to why they’re upset. Furthermore, when they see those in power more concerned with a border halfway across the globe rather than the Swiss cheese southern border we currently have, it shouldn’t surprise people when our citizens can become infuriated.
Ramaswamy embodies a vision often touted within the Republican Party: the revitalization of American glory. It’s a figurative call to arms to ensure we reclaim our greatness: to resist the pounding drum of wokeism in nearly every walk of life in our country, to reject the ESG push in corporate America that drains 401k’s and pension plans and to become a champion of parental rights.
A recent parental rights bill in the New Hampshire Legislature failed, leading to a deafening silence from our own governor, Chris Sununu.
Through all of this, Ramaswamy has not been silent. With his deep knowledge, he simplifies complex issues, communicating with compelling clarity and authenticity. He made headlines when tech website LinkedIn recently locked Vivek out of his account after sharing his opinions on Joe Biden, China, and climate change. It shows that he’s hitting the right notes, fearlessly challenging the woke culture infecting our country. He bucks the trend of the climate cult by resolutely endorsing a return to energy independence. Four words he uses when speaking to voters about how we reclaim this mantle: “Drill, frack, burn coal.”
The return to energy independence shows Vivek recognizes its vital role in our economic and national security. He is determined to reclaim American greatness by liberating us from the chains of foreign dependence and inflated gas prices. In doing so, he’s powering America’s future, investing in our nation’s potential, not padding China’s and Russia’s pockets.
Vivek Ramaswamy represents a vision we often discuss within the Republican Party — a future where the United States reclaims its glory. Ramaswamy’s campaign isn’t just a sprint for the Oval Office and title of Commander in Chief; it is a collective marathon towards a better America. His conviction, courage, and commitment offer us a compelling antidote to any despair we might feel about our nation’s future.
Ramaswamy possesses the conviction to make real change. He truly believes all Americans have a lot more in common than we do differences. He stands for authentic liberty, not smokescreen buzzwords that stifle speech and undermine meritocracy. His vision? An America that encourages diverse thought and promotes open dialogue. He wants to lead America back to the time countries were envious of us and all we stand for.
Now, it’s up to us to stand beside Vivek Ramaswamy in his run for president.
Deputy Majority Leader Fred Doucette, R-Salem, is senior advisor and state chair of Vivek Ramaswamy for President.
