PICTURE THE future of the Republican Party. You’re likely mulling over familiar names but allow me to introduce a fresh force igniting a political revolution — presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. This dynamic disruptor might be new to your political radar, but his surging momentum is set to reshape the Republican landscape.

A true political outsider from the world of biotechnology and asset management, Ramaswamy has steadily risen in the polls in the three short months since he declared his candidacy. The 37-year-old conservative Ohio native has fresh legs, the vision, and the energy to make real change. He isn’t afraid, and he’s even eager to debate those on the opposing side like Chuck Todd on MSNBC and Don Lemon’s last interview on CNN.

Deputy Majority Leader Fred Doucette, R-Salem, is senior advisor and state chair of Vivek Ramaswamy for President.

