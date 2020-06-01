IT HAS been said that we are entering a “post-privacy” era and that the COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting privacy concerns for the future. Privacy concerns are nothing new however. Back in the late 1800s, Thomas Cooley wrote about “the right to be let alone.” Then in 1890, Louis Brandeis (later a Supreme Court justice) and his law partner published “The Right to Privacy” in the Harvard Law Review. But certainly they could not envision the modern advances in technology that open new possibilities for intrusion into our personal lives and information.

Look no further than what we have learned in the past few years about government surveillance programs. Recently, the NH Business Review contained an article on privacy concerns as businesses reopen and they gather confidential and health information on employees, customers, vendors and others entering the business.

The pandemic privacy issues also directly affect education. The shift to remote learning has meant a rapid increase in the use of digital tools for learning, meaning schools were forced into adopting the online platforms that were available for rapid deployment immediately in mid-March. There was little time for thorough vetting of products. And the weaknesses of online platforms — whether for learning, business, local government or catching up with family and friends — were highlighted in numerous news reports of hacking. But there’s a more silent intrusion into students’ digital lives that was addressed in 2015 by legislation I sponsored.

Online platforms and smart phone apps have access to personal data. This is not limited to learning tools, but, as we have learned, it includes things like apps related to school sports and school payment systems as well.

Products are often provided free of charge to school districts and work well to allow students to work together on a project, upload homework, etc. They are a great resource for both teachers and students alike. But though they are free to use, that doesn’t mean there isn’t value to the product developer, who often relies on advertising money to make the offering worthwhile. That’s where the statute comes in.

In 2015, HB 520 established in statute minimal privacy protections for K-12 students by prohibiting a student’s personally identifiable information from being used for marketing purposes by various technology providers. This means any website, online service, app designed and used primarily for K-12 school purposes.

The statute, N.H. RSA 189:68-a, prohibits targeted advertising based upon any information the operator has acquired because of the use of that operator’s site, service or application. It also prohibits use of information created or gathered by the operator to amass a profile about a student and prohibits distribution of a student’s information.

Further, it requires the vendor to implement and maintain reasonable security procedures and practices to protect that information. Vendors must comply with a school district’s request to delete a student’s covered information if the school or district requests deletion of data under the control of the school or district.

School districts choose free services when offered, with good reason, but that does not mean we should be required to give up personal information. Parents do not have control over what platforms their children are required to use, thus protections in law were required to prevent abuse. I’m proud to have sponsored HB 520 to offer these protections in New Hampshire statute.

This is the Live Free or Die state. We should lead the nation in privacy protections. As we wrap up the school year and our experiment with remote learning on a large scale, we need to look ahead. It is up to school districts to insist these standards are met by their technology providers. It is up to parents to ask their school districts if the services and products they utilize comply with our state statutes.

Information is an important tool in life and education but it cannot overshadow our rights to protect our confidential information and privacy.

Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R) lives in Tuftonboro.

Monday, June 01, 2020
