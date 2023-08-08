STATES up and down the East Coast are currently involved in projects to remove lost or abandoned fishing nets, crab pots, and lobster traps. The abandoned gear continues to catch lobsters and other marine animals who eventually starve to death and become bait to attract other creatures who then meet the same fate. This derelict gear also causes issues for those navigating coastal waters.
The federal government (NOAA) estimates that 10% of lobster traps are lost each year. In New Hampshire, that percentage would translate to roughly 11,000 lobster traps lost this year alone that are sitting on the bottom of the bays and ocean as essentially metal and plastic contamination accumulating and lasting years. One non-profit organization in Maine that collects and disposes of lost lobster traps states that 66% of the traps they find and bring to the surface contain live animals. The remainder have carcasses of once-live animals. If the figures hold true for just the traps lost this year in New Hampshire, that would equate to the needless deaths of at least 7,600 marine animals. Every year we delay action on this issue will bring a significant increase in that number.
States all along the East Coast are taking steps to reduce the impact of derelict fishing gear collecting in our oceans. In Maine, a diverse set of stakeholders have partnered up to reduce the number of traps in their waters. If salvageable, the recovered traps are then returned to fisherman saving them money and time. The data collected from these recovered traps is then used to give us a full understanding of the impact they have on the environment. States around the country are working on this issue and it is time we catch up.
Legislation came before the House and Senate this year (HB 442 as amended) to begin the process of cleaning up the derelict fishing debris in our New Hampshire coastal waters. The legislation the House passed by a wide bipartisan vote was to simply allow volunteer scuba divers the opportunity to open derelict lobster traps and release the animals inside.
Unfortunately, our colleagues in the Senate opposed this change. The House also wanted to allow divers to mark with float buoys the location of derelict traps so that others might remove and recycle or dispose of them. This would have allowed the bulk of the work to be done with volunteer labor at no cost to the state.
The Senate alternative was to ask the executive director of New Hampshire Fish and Game to provide a report by Sept. 30 for how this cleanup should take place, estimates for how big a problem this is, and ideas where funding for the cleanup program might be located. Laws on the books since 1971 (RSA 211:72-74) already require Fish and Game officials to assess marine habitat contamination and determine fault and ask the attorney general to push for funding to clean up the contamination. None of that has occurred.
It is past time for Fish and Game to produce a comprehensive report to catch up to what all other states and the federal government have already been involved with, some for many years. It is our obligation to preserve the habitat of these creatures and clean up the ocean floor.
This issue needs to be approached with the sense of urgency it deserves. We will continue to raise awareness for the thousands of animals starving to death in New Hampshire’s ocean habitat and urge our colleagues to work with us to find a solution.
Representative Gregory Hill (R-Northfield) represents Merrimack - District 2.
