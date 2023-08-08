STATES up and down the East Coast are currently involved in projects to remove lost or abandoned fishing nets, crab pots, and lobster traps. The abandoned gear continues to catch lobsters and other marine animals who eventually starve to death and become bait to attract other creatures who then meet the same fate. This derelict gear also causes issues for those navigating coastal waters.

The federal government (NOAA) estimates that 10% of lobster traps are lost each year. In New Hampshire, that percentage would translate to roughly 11,000 lobster traps lost this year alone that are sitting on the bottom of the bays and ocean as essentially metal and plastic contamination accumulating and lasting years. One non-profit organization in Maine that collects and disposes of lost lobster traps states that 66% of the traps they find and bring to the surface contain live animals. The remainder have carcasses of once-live animals. If the figures hold true for just the traps lost this year in New Hampshire, that would equate to the needless deaths of at least 7,600 marine animals. Every year we delay action on this issue will bring a significant increase in that number.

Representative Gregory Hill (R-Northfield) represents Merrimack - District 2.

