THE CONSERVATIVE case for marijuana legalization is gaining momentum across the United States. After decades of trying the same tactics without different results, many state leaders have begun to question whether their states are taking the right approach to cannabis policy.

Today, 21 states allow adults to use cannabis, and 38 states have a medical cannabis program. Voters want cannabis reform, and polling shows that 71% of New Hampshire voters from all political perspectives want the legislature to legalize adult-use cannabis now.

Republican Rep. Jason Osborne is majority leader of the N.H. House of Representatives. He represents Rockingham District 4, which includes the towns of Chester, Sandown and Auburn, where he lives.

AT A RECENT town hall in Dover, presidential candidate Nikki Haley put a marker down on one of the biggest security issues facing America: “We will stop catch-and-release and start catch-and-deport.”

FOR NEARLY a quarter of a century, we have been living with an epidemic of obesity. But since the CDC declared obesity an epidemic in 1999, efforts to address it have been ineffective. As we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic and into our new normal, it is imperative that we tackle this crisi…

RECENTLY, a bill to legalize recreational marijuana (HB 639) passed in the State House by a vote of 272-109. This was done on a Roll Call vote, which shows how each representative voted and it is documented on the NH General Court website. HB 639 will now go to the Senate for consideration.