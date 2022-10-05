AS NEW HAMPSHIRE faces higher energy prices, Democrats have been desperate to pass the blame to anyone but themselves. What is clear is that they have no idea how our electric grid works. Either that or they are lying to obfuscate their responsibility for increasing costs for Granite Staters.
For New England states that have restructured their electricity markets, there are components of the electric bill that the state can regulate and parts it can’t. There are delivery charges that represent the cost of bringing electricity to a customer’s home. This includes the “poles and wires” distribution costs, and they are carefully regulated by the state. For these costs, New Hampshire utilities have some of the lowest rates in New England, rates significantly lower than our neighbors in Massachusetts.
The other larger portion of the bill is for energy supply charges, which are the costs to purchase electricity that a customer consumes. This electricity is purchased from a regional, competitive marketplace and prices are not subject to our state’s control. These prices are impacted by regional, national, and global economic factors and it is in these costs where we see our large price increases.
So why does it cost so much to purchase electricity?
Global factors such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the international push to prioritize policies of environmental activists over economic considerations have contributed to major price spikes. But Democrats in Washington also deserve to take responsibility for this crisis.
The Biden administration’s inflationary spending, horrible management, and Green New Deal have greatly exacerbated our energy woes. They have thrown away American energy independence, ensuring that our domestic resources cannot produce enough energy to meet demand. Our supply chains are broken, inflation is out of control, and the Biden administration continues, pedal to the metal, making our problems worse nationally and here at home in New Hampshire.
Democrats in New Hampshire have not behaved much better. Over the last five years, Democrats in the Legislature have pushed every energy subsidy, mandate, and tax they could — all to enrich energy developers and support their climate activist base. Their goal is to make New Hampshire’s energy policy emulate that of Massachusetts. If not for Gov. Chris Sununu and Republicans in the Legislature standing up for ratepayers, New Hampshire could have been on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars of increased energy costs on top of what we are seeing today.
Gov. Sununu said no to bill after bill that would have raised rates, and Republicans sustained his vetoes. We eliminated the electricity consumption tax, reined in wasteful spending, and streamlined energy policy. The Republican approach to renewable energy has been supportive but financially sustainable: we are removing barriers, encouraging innovation, and promoting energy freedom.
What we have not done and will not do is give extravagant handouts to energy developers that stick everyday Granite Staters with the bill.
Don’t take my word for it, ask National Grid customers in Massachusetts if we should follow their model. National Grid’s basic service ratepayers recently learned that they will be paying a staggering 47 cents per kwh, approximately 40% more than what New Hampshire Unitil customers will be charged starting in December. It is truly terrible what Democrats have done to our energy costs, but at least we have Republicans in Concord defending us from becoming like our neighbors to the south.
Until Republicans take back the presidency and Congress, there is only so much New Hampshire can do to insulate itself from the horrible economic decision-making happening in Washington. New Hampshire Republicans are doing our part to help Granite Staters in need. In mid-September, New Hampshire Republicans led the charge to pass an historic energy assistance program that allocates $42 million of budget surplus to help low- and moderate-income households with energy bills. We can provide this funding due to fiscally responsible budgeting and effective management of state government, leading to our sizable budget surplus.
If you are interested in lower electric rates, responsible energy policy, and fiscal sanity, vote for Republicans this November.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne (R-Auburn) represents Rockingham District 4.
ACCORDING TO the most recent data, New Hampshire has the nation’s sixth-worst nursing home staffing shortage, involving 57% of facilities. Compare that to Massachusetts, where less than 9% of facilities are in such a crisis.
AS THE CHILL of autumn arrives and we prepare to heat our homes for another New Hampshire winter, Granite Staters are reminded that our state’s electric and heating rates have skyrocketed under Governor Chris Sununu and Republican administrations in the Legislature.
AS A REPUBLICAN state Senator, improving education for Granite State students has always been a passion of mine. I struggled a lot in school and I know how difficult it can be for an atypical child to succeed in our public education system. When I was a child, I spent several years growing u…
CONGRATULATIONS to the 256 New Hampshire state representatives (80% of the House!) and 11 senators who stood with the people to defend our precious clean waters and override the governor’s veto of HB 1454. That bill could have protected us statewide from preventable landfill contamination.
THE CONTRIBUTIONS Hispanic business owners have made to entrepreneurship in the United States are indispensable. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there are about 350,000 Hispanic-owned employer businesses across the U.S. with an estimated $463.3 billion in annua…
BEFORE, DURING and now post pandemic, the Department of Education has remained committed to supporting our children and our schools. This support extends beyond the traditional classroom, and aims to reach a vast array of students, educational facilities and learning environments.
IN JULY of 2021, I announced my campaign for Congress because like many Americans, I fearfully watched our country rapidly heading off a steep cliff. Now, we are 19 months into Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chris Pappas’ leadership, and America is hanging onto the edge as we suffer from the wo…
GROWING UP, my mother always seemed to be a volunteer. She consistently led the penny sale committees or worked on a project to ensure families in need had warm clothes and satisfying meals. Her generous spirit and caring soul are just two examples of many ways I admire her. My father is one…
WHEN IT comes to immigration, and especially at this moment in our politics, I’m a “bothsides-er.” These days, complaining about both sides — Democrats and Republicans — invites a lot of scorn and ridicule, usually from people on one side. On some issues that scorn might be deserved. But on …