I WAS pleasantly surprised as I began to read House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm’s recent op-ed in the Union Leader. It is truly great to see that Democrats are coming around. After all, the first step to recovery is recognizing you have a problem.

Republicans could not agree more with lowering everyday costs for Granite Staters, protecting rights and freedoms, bolstering education. These are precisely what New Hampshire Republicans have been delivering for years. However, upon reading further, it seems Democrats have much more to learn.

Republican Rep. Jason Osborne is majority leader of the N.H. House of Representatives. He represents Rockingham District 4, which includes the towns of Chester, Sandown and Auburn, where he lives.

