THE 2024 presidential campaign is well underway, and New Hampshire voters certainly appreciate the unique and crucial responsibility we have in selecting the next president. As a conservative, I have searched for a Republican candidate who best embodies our state’s “Live Free or Die!” motto — someone who understands our deep commitment to individual liberty, personal responsibility, and the rule of law.

After examining an ever-growing list of candidates and meeting many of them, I’m proud today to endorse Larry Elder for the Republican nomination for president.

Rep. Julius Soti (R) is in his second term representing Rockingham - District 35, which includes Londonderry and Windham, where he lives.

Sunday, July 30, 2023
Friday, July 28, 2023
Hanan Babikir Bedri: Beat the heat this summer

WHAT’S BETTER than a beautiful summer day in New Hampshire? The season can be a joyful break from dark days and harsh winters, a time to enjoy our state’s stunning landscapes and relax with family and friends. Unfortunately, with summer sun comes an under-discussed public health threat: heat…

Thursday, July 27, 2023
Dr. Richard B Friedman: Too soon for 'No Labels' presidential candidate

I HAD the opportunity to attend the No Labels Town Hall at St Anselm’s Institute of Politics last week and came away disappointed. I had hoped I would hear solutions presented by this new less-partisan movement, but I was mistaken. While their Common Sense pamphlet contains worthwhile goals,…

Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Monday, July 24, 2023
Kelly Merritt: Established political powers are threatened by No Labels

LISTENING to the No Labels Movement — a group of concerned elected leaders and citizens “here for the common sense majority of Americans” — last week made me feel the group is on the right track in trying to steer our politics toward solving the country’s problems rather than continued bicke…