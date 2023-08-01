THE 2024 presidential campaign is well underway, and New Hampshire voters certainly appreciate the unique and crucial responsibility we have in selecting the next president. As a conservative, I have searched for a Republican candidate who best embodies our state’s “Live Free or Die!” motto — someone who understands our deep commitment to individual liberty, personal responsibility, and the rule of law.
After examining an ever-growing list of candidates and meeting many of them, I’m proud today to endorse Larry Elder for the Republican nomination for president.
Larry isn’t a billionaire or a career politician. Like many New Hampshire residents, he is from humble origins — the son of a hard-working small business owner who inspired him to chase the American Dream. His success story embodies that dream. Through a commitment to personal responsibility and hard work, Larry became one of the most influential voices for liberty in the country, using his various media platforms over the last 40 years to educate millions of Americans about limited government and public accountability.
In an election where the stakes are higher than ever before, we need a candidate who is battle-hardened. Perhaps no recent candidate understands this better than Larry Elder. As a Black conservative running for governor in deep-blue California, his success positioned him as an imminent threat to the radical left-wing politicians and pundits who want us to believe that the American Dream is a myth. During his gubernatorial campaign, Democrats derisively referred to Larry as an Uncle Tom, a sellout and, incredibly, “the Black face of White supremacy.”
Despite these shameless attacks, Larry never wavered in his commitment to the enduring principles that make America great. This took extraordinary courage and dignity. Even as he has withstood unthinkable smears, Larry remains a true unity candidate with a plan to discredit and dismantle the “DEI” industrial complex that rejects our founding principles and regularly tells us that Larry’s story is simply an impossibility.
Larry’s candidacy is about empowering Americans to pursue the American Dream by expanding economic and educational opportunities, and limiting the role of an out-of-control federal bureaucracy. That’s why he has signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge to oppose and veto any proposed tax increase while in office. More than any other candidate in this race, Larry has expressed a commitment to tackling the runaway spending that fuels the inflation crisis making it harder and harder for young families in New Hampshire to get by. He also supports the expansion of school choice programs that would empower parents and level the playing field for families of all socioeconomic programs, giving them the freedom to choose the sort of education that works best for their children.
Larry understands that a free society requires a firm commitment to the rule of law. He is committed to securing our border and putting an end to the cartel-driven flow of dangerous drugs that are gutting our small towns and rural communities. His “Enforce the Law Act” is a bold legislative model that would protect American families by creating a system that holds ideological district attorneys and prosecutors accountable when they refuse to enforce the law.
We live in the greatest country in the history of the world. Here, we are free to be and do what we want and to achieve great things. But there are those who seek to weaken us, insisting our best days are fading into the past.
We must not squander what so many generations have toiled to preserve. With Larry Elder, we can forge the future of a Golden Age for America, where liberty and opportunity spark peace and prosperity for us all.
That’s why I’m proud to endorse him for president of the United States.
Rep. Julius Soti (R) is in his second term representing Rockingham - District 35, which includes Londonderry and Windham, where he lives.
WHAT’S BETTER than a beautiful summer day in New Hampshire? The season can be a joyful break from dark days and harsh winters, a time to enjoy our state’s stunning landscapes and relax with family and friends. Unfortunately, with summer sun comes an under-discussed public health threat: heat…
OVER THE past few years there has been a movie under production and being shot in Washington, D.C. The title of the movie is Back to the Past. The movie stars John Roberts as the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice.
CUBAN PROTESTERS continue to risk their lives to send their government — and the world — a crucial message: they want an end to 63 years of single-party rule. The protestors consistently call on the international community to pressure the regime to release political prisoners, respect human …
I HAD the opportunity to attend the No Labels Town Hall at St Anselm’s Institute of Politics last week and came away disappointed. I had hoped I would hear solutions presented by this new less-partisan movement, but I was mistaken. While their Common Sense pamphlet contains worthwhile goals,…
LISTENING to the No Labels Movement — a group of concerned elected leaders and citizens “here for the common sense majority of Americans” — last week made me feel the group is on the right track in trying to steer our politics toward solving the country’s problems rather than continued bicke…