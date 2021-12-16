THE RESIDENTS of the Granite State have always prided themselves on their sense of individual liberty and autonomy. Our state motto, after all, is Live Free or Die.
That is why it is no surprise that many of my constituents are concerned about a new proposal put forward by progressive members of Congress that would considerably expand the scope and mandate of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) at the expense of everyday hardworking Granite Staters. Currently, the IRS is tasked with collecting revenue from taxpayers. However, if Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and others have their way, the IRS would also be tasked with preparing tax returns for Americans or setting up a government-run website for taxpayers to file their taxes.
Such proposals create an inherent conflict of interest. The IRS exists to maximize the amount of revenue the federal government collects. The same institution cannot also be charged with maximizing the number of deductions that taxpayers claim. Such a system violates basic common sense. Hardworking Granite State residents and Americans across the country should have control over their own tax returns to ensure they get every cent they are owed and don’t pay a dollar more than they are supposed to.
As anyone who has personally dealt with the IRS knows the agency already struggles to fulfill its current mandate as a tax collector. Earlier this year, the Washington Post reported that only 1 out of every 50 calls to the IRS customer service hotline was answered by a representative. The IRS also reported a backlog of 35 million tax returns that still had to be processed manually. As a result, a recent survey from Gallup found that overall approval of the agency has dropped from 50 to 37 percent in just the last two years.
Giving the IRS more responsibilities is misguided at best and will certainly make the lives of American taxpayers more difficult. Even President Obama’s former Federal Chief Information Officer argued that “an effort to have the IRS offer pre-prepared tax returns would be operationally impractical, prohibitively expensive, legally questionable, and would likely fail to deliver on the promised benefits.”
Taxpayers shouldn’t be asked to fund a massive new government program that the free market is already servicing. More than 650,000 certified professional accountants across the U.S. help millions of taxpayers maximize deductions, while tens of millions of Americans also take advantage of free or low-cost online tools to efficiently file their taxes.
Americans should also be concerned about turning over additional confidential personal information to the IRS, information the agency does not currently have. In 2016, hackers stole more than 700,000 Social Security numbers from the agency during a massive data breach. The following year, the IRS also officially apologized for targeting certain organizations over their political beliefs. An IRS-run tax preparation system would require the agency to collect data and information about taxpayers to generate a return, and that information could be used against filers in the future.
Lawmakers in Washington D.C. should clearly recognize that an IRS-led tax preparation system represents a basic conflict of interest, is expensive and unnecessary, and would violate the privacy of millions of hardworking taxpayers. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) should work with her Senate colleagues to reject these misguided proposals to expand the authority of the IRS and protect the freedom of New Hampshirites to look out for the financial wellbeing of themselves and their families.