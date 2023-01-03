IMAGINE SITTING in a hospital room, waiting for a test or procedure to be performed, a much-awaited diagnosis to be delivered, or spending your final days or weeks before passing. Now imagine that you’re sitting in that hospital room alone and the fear, confusion and loneliness that often comes with facing these moments — by yourself.

Sadly, this happened in 2020 and happens more often that you might think. No one should be forced to spend these critical moments without the comforting presence of family or friends.

Kim Rice is a former state representative from Hudson and served as Republican speaker pro tempore of the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

Thursday, December 29, 2022
Dr. Richard B. Friedman: The truth about Medicare

AS ONE of the first board certified geriatricians in New Hampshire, I have spent years caring for patients on Medicare. I have had many discussions with patients during their illnesses and have seen how important they felt having Medicare has been. As a former medical director of Blue Cross …

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
William O’Brien: Voter suppression always by thee, never by me

THROUGHOUT this year, I had the privilege of representing the Republican Party as the Election Integrity Counsel for New Hampshire. My job was to work for fair and honest elections in New Hampshire by doing what we could to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Monday, December 26, 2022
Wayne C. Beyer: A GOP victory in seven steps

ON JANUARY 28, more than 500 Republican office-holders and activists will convene in Salem to elect officers and set an agenda. Here are seven steps on the path to success in future elections.

Friday, December 23, 2022
Roy Dennehy: Christmas is pro life

AFTER READING the op-ed in your December 19 edition by Jeanne Shaheen and Cinde Warmington, I was deeply offended and angry. Why? I represent the 400,000+ self-professed Christians who believe in the sanctity of all human life from the moment of conception to natural death.

Thursday, December 22, 2022
Dr. Robert Andelman: Sudden death for teens in fentanyl-laced pills

A SPATE of articles recently in national and local newspapers have described an epidemic of teenage deaths linked to lethal amounts of fentanyl laced into illegally pressed pills masquerading as legitimate Percocet, Xanax, Adderall, etc. Those teenagers died quickly after taking one illicit …

Laurie Ortolano: Nashua spending cap gets its day in court

ON DECEMBER 7, 2022, Fred Teeboom, a former alderman and self-represented, took the City of Nashua to the New Hampshire Superior Court for violating Nashua’s spending cap. I had the pleasure of attending part of the hearing. The city brought an entourage from its legal and finance offices. A…

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Roy Tilsley & Maria Devlin: Blaming FIT won't fix it

EVERY NIGHT the Families in Transition (FIT) adult shelter is at or within a few beds of its 138-maximum capacity. With our staffing and space limitations, we are doing all we can to work with the 138 souls who pass through our doors nightly.