IMAGINE SITTING in a hospital room, waiting for a test or procedure to be performed, a much-awaited diagnosis to be delivered, or spending your final days or weeks before passing. Now imagine that you’re sitting in that hospital room alone and the fear, confusion and loneliness that often comes with facing these moments — by yourself.
Sadly, this happened in 2020 and happens more often that you might think. No one should be forced to spend these critical moments without the comforting presence of family or friends.
I was so moved by stories like these that I authored the No Patient Left Alone Act, legislation that allows patients, with limited exceptions, to have a parent, spouse, family member or other caregiver to be present when they receive care. It provides patients with a level of dignity during some of their most vulnerable moments. And I was so happy for these patients and their loved ones when Gov. Chris Sununu signed the act into law this year.
In addition, I was also happy to read about Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s No One Dies Alone program to make sure that patients with families outside of the area would not have to spend their final moments alone. At Portsmouth Hospital, they work with volunteers so that no matter the person or situation, at the end of life there is someone present to show love, care and dignity in death.
This is why I want to express my gratitude for the caregivers who serve our communities daily. Our brave health care workers have battled a once-in-a-generation global pandemic and continue to fight, not only a COVID resurgence, but also spikes in the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus. They routinely sacrifice time with their families and friends to ensure the health and safety of their patients and the safety of the communities where we all live.
To show my gratitude, I’m participating in HCA New Hampshire’s — which includes Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, Parkland Medical Center in Derry and Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester — Cards for Caregivers campaign to show health care heroes across the Granite State that their communities support them by sending a physical or digital message of gratitude. I hope you too will join me in this show of support throughout these winter months.
Their site has a printable card that you can download and send to our HCA health care community hospitals in New Hampshire. You can also fill out a digital card that will be printed out and hung on the hospital walls along with cards mailed in so that health care heroes at the HCA Healthcare New Hampshire hospitals can view your message.
While the HCA New Hampshire campaign is one way to show your gratitude, I’m sure that the other hospital systems in New Hampshire will have similar campaigns to thank health care heroes, and I urge you to participate at your preferred sites of care. Please reach out to your friends, neighbors and co-workers and ask that they too join this simple way to show recognition and respect for those that do so much for all of us across the Granite State.
Our health care heroes need a groundswell of support and gratitude as we end the holiday season and enter into 2023, knowing that while many of us enjoyed downtime with families and loved ones — their critical health care work is never done.
Kim Rice is a former state representative from Hudson and served as Republican speaker pro tempore of the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
EARLIER THIS year I had a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Soon, I will undergo surgery to remove my ovaries and fallopian tubes as my doctors confirmed that I am at a higher risk for ovarian cancer because of exposure to dangerous PFAS chemicals released into our …
AS ONE of the first board certified geriatricians in New Hampshire, I have spent years caring for patients on Medicare. I have had many discussions with patients during their illnesses and have seen how important they felt having Medicare has been. As a former medical director of Blue Cross …
THROUGHOUT this year, I had the privilege of representing the Republican Party as the Election Integrity Counsel for New Hampshire. My job was to work for fair and honest elections in New Hampshire by doing what we could to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.
BELIEVE IT or not, but the Manchester SAS test scores — the state’s standardized test for grades 3 to 8 — have dropped yet again. Instead of recovering from the COVID learning loss, we are falling further behind.
IT SHOULD be obvious in 2023 that domestic violence and child abuse cause long-term negative effects for women and children. In New Hampshire’s family courts, those involved in domestic violence and child abuse are regularly forced — either by judicial fiat or mandatory mediation — into 50/5…
AFTER READING the op-ed in your December 19 edition by Jeanne Shaheen and Cinde Warmington, I was deeply offended and angry. Why? I represent the 400,000+ self-professed Christians who believe in the sanctity of all human life from the moment of conception to natural death.
A SPATE of articles recently in national and local newspapers have described an epidemic of teenage deaths linked to lethal amounts of fentanyl laced into illegally pressed pills masquerading as legitimate Percocet, Xanax, Adderall, etc. Those teenagers died quickly after taking one illicit …
ON DECEMBER 7, 2022, Fred Teeboom, a former alderman and self-represented, took the City of Nashua to the New Hampshire Superior Court for violating Nashua’s spending cap. I had the pleasure of attending part of the hearing. The city brought an entourage from its legal and finance offices. A…
EVERY NIGHT the Families in Transition (FIT) adult shelter is at or within a few beds of its 138-maximum capacity. With our staffing and space limitations, we are doing all we can to work with the 138 souls who pass through our doors nightly.