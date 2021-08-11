THIRTEEN YEARS AGO, the people of Manchester put their trust in me to represent them at the State House. Since then, I have had the honor of fighting on behalf of this city and its citizens every single day. Our children and grandchildren deserve to inherit a Manchester that we can all be proud of, this has been my guiding principle throughout my time in public service. That is why I made sure that the budget we passed this year makes changes that will benefit our state for future generations.

Under the economic policies of the Biden administration, Granite Staters have seen their cost of living skyrocket. Inflation has risen at its fastest rate in over a decade and families trying to make ends meet are being forced to pay higher prices at the gas station, grocery store, and everything in between.

The people of New Hampshire sent a clear message last election by rejecting the budget-straining agenda proposed by House Democrats. It is unfortunate that their wishes are being undermined by the runaway spending spree of Senator Maggie Hassan and Democrats in Washington, D.C.

Fortunately, my colleagues and I listened to the voters and made good on our promise of protecting the New Hampshire Advantage. The state budget delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in tax cuts that will benefit every citizen.

This plan delivers $100 million in needed property tax relief by reducing the statewide property tax. We gave a boost to small businesses as they continue to drive our economic recovery by cutting business taxes. These companies should use their hard-earned revenue to expand and hire more employees, not hand it over to the government.

Finally, New Hampshire is on the path to be truly income tax free now that we are phasing out the Interest and Dividends Tax over the next five years.

Although this budget will result in the state taking less of your money, we continued our commitment of sending aid back to municipalities around New Hampshire. Nearly $100 million is getting sent to cities and towns to ensure that we can invest in critical projects.

Additionally, Republicans took steps to ensure that the state government no longer raids money earmarked for local governments. Revenue from the Meals and Rooms Tax has been siphoned off for years to fund issues at the state level. To prevent this in the future, the Meals and Rooms Municipal Revenue Fund has been created to protect this money if Concord decides to go on a spending spree.

While Washington, D.C. drives up our cost of living, Republicans in New Hampshire are doing everything in our power to protect the New Hampshire advantage and allow families to spend their hard-earned money how they see fit. Every generation strives to leave the world a better place for their children and grandchildren. This transformational budget does just that, and the changes will leave a lasting, positive impact on our state and city for years to come.

Rep. Larry Gagne (R) lives in Manchester.

Sunday, August 08, 2021
Friday, August 06, 2021
Rep. Connie Boyles Lane: The irony of the Freedom Caucus

Rep. Connie Boyles Lane: The irony of the Freedom Caucus

LANGUAGE TO PROHIBIT open discussions about racism, sexism, and intolerance was recently signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu because the Republican majority in New Hampshire has embraced propaganda about our nation’s history promoted by the failed Trump administration. As a longtime res…

Thursday, August 05, 2021
Rep. Deb Hobson: People breathe a little easier in New Hampshire

Rep. Deb Hobson: People breathe a little easier in New Hampshire

PEOPLE HAVE told me that coming up into New Hampshire along Route 95 and Route 93 North they “just breathe easier.” They smell the fresh air, see the beautiful forests and lakes and feel the freedom from our state motto “Live Free or Die.” That infamous phrase uttered in a toast from Gen. Jo…

Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Sen. Ruth Ward: The sky is not falling on NH schools

Sen. Ruth Ward: The sky is not falling on NH schools

EVERY TIME we try to do anything to improve New Hampshire schools, defenders of the status quo scream that we are trying to destroy New Hampshire schools. Every small step, every innovation, every program we put in place to give parents more control over their children’s education, we are to…

Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Monday, August 02, 2021
Rep. Glenn Cordelli: Education freedom in New Hampshire

Rep. Glenn Cordelli: Education freedom in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE has now become one of the leading states in the nation for education freedom for families and students. With our public schools rated among the best, why is education freedom important? The basic answer is that even the best school might not be the best educational fit for ever…

Sunday, August 01, 2021
Karoline Leavitt: I’m running to be a firewall for our future

Karoline Leavitt: I’m running to be a firewall for our future

FREEDOM is the most important value we have as Americans. And the freedom of opportunity that New Hampshire provides truly makes it the best state in the country to grow up, raise a family, start a business, and achieve the American dream. I know, because I’ve lived it.