THIRTEEN YEARS AGO, the people of Manchester put their trust in me to represent them at the State House. Since then, I have had the honor of fighting on behalf of this city and its citizens every single day. Our children and grandchildren deserve to inherit a Manchester that we can all be proud of, this has been my guiding principle throughout my time in public service. That is why I made sure that the budget we passed this year makes changes that will benefit our state for future generations.
Under the economic policies of the Biden administration, Granite Staters have seen their cost of living skyrocket. Inflation has risen at its fastest rate in over a decade and families trying to make ends meet are being forced to pay higher prices at the gas station, grocery store, and everything in between.
The people of New Hampshire sent a clear message last election by rejecting the budget-straining agenda proposed by House Democrats. It is unfortunate that their wishes are being undermined by the runaway spending spree of Senator Maggie Hassan and Democrats in Washington, D.C.
Fortunately, my colleagues and I listened to the voters and made good on our promise of protecting the New Hampshire Advantage. The state budget delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in tax cuts that will benefit every citizen.
This plan delivers $100 million in needed property tax relief by reducing the statewide property tax. We gave a boost to small businesses as they continue to drive our economic recovery by cutting business taxes. These companies should use their hard-earned revenue to expand and hire more employees, not hand it over to the government.
Finally, New Hampshire is on the path to be truly income tax free now that we are phasing out the Interest and Dividends Tax over the next five years.
Although this budget will result in the state taking less of your money, we continued our commitment of sending aid back to municipalities around New Hampshire. Nearly $100 million is getting sent to cities and towns to ensure that we can invest in critical projects.
Additionally, Republicans took steps to ensure that the state government no longer raids money earmarked for local governments. Revenue from the Meals and Rooms Tax has been siphoned off for years to fund issues at the state level. To prevent this in the future, the Meals and Rooms Municipal Revenue Fund has been created to protect this money if Concord decides to go on a spending spree.
While Washington, D.C. drives up our cost of living, Republicans in New Hampshire are doing everything in our power to protect the New Hampshire advantage and allow families to spend their hard-earned money how they see fit. Every generation strives to leave the world a better place for their children and grandchildren. This transformational budget does just that, and the changes will leave a lasting, positive impact on our state and city for years to come.