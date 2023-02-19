“I’M JUST A BILL. Yes, I’m only a bill.” That old School House Rock song helped generations of Americans become somewhat more familiar with the legislative process. It works in a similar manner here in New Hampshire, only our bills aren’t “sitting here on Capitol Hill.” They are bustling through the New Hampshire House’s 20-plus policy committees, then voted on by our 400-member body, and if they’re lucky, they reach the governor’s desk for signature and become law.

But does the process end there? No. There is a separate and ongoing process called administrative rulemaking. It can be complex and sometimes confusing. There’s no School House Rock song to help us explain it, but it’s something you need to know about and something we believe needs reform.

Speaker Pro Tempore of the New Hampshire House Laurie Sanborn (R-Bedford) represents Hillsborough District 2. Rep. Steven Shurtleff (D-Penacook), speaker emeritus of the House, represents Merrimack District 15.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Lily Tang Williams: Happy Valentine’s Day!

YOU MIGHT not realize how fortunate we are as Americans to be able to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. Before 1988, when I was a young woman living in China, it never even occurred to me that such celebrations should even exist.

Brendan Williams: Care will wither without investment and resources

NEW HAMPSHIRE has hospitals that have been operating in excess of their capacity. In part that is due to the typical winter respiratory illness season that has become atypical with the advent of COVID-19, but it is also largely attributable to the fact that hospitals cannot send patients on …

