“I’M JUST A BILL. Yes, I’m only a bill.” That old School House Rock song helped generations of Americans become somewhat more familiar with the legislative process. It works in a similar manner here in New Hampshire, only our bills aren’t “sitting here on Capitol Hill.” They are bustling through the New Hampshire House’s 20-plus policy committees, then voted on by our 400-member body, and if they’re lucky, they reach the governor’s desk for signature and become law.
But does the process end there? No. There is a separate and ongoing process called administrative rulemaking. It can be complex and sometimes confusing. There’s no School House Rock song to help us explain it, but it’s something you need to know about and something we believe needs reform.
In the state of New Hampshire, pursuant to RSA 541-A, legislation passed into law is turned over to the state agencies who will then prepare and adopt rules to support or enforce the legislation. How the agencies interpret the law, and the resulting rules within, may or may not conflict with existing laws or statutes, or may make existing laws or statutes obsolete. The need to reform this process, where laws are not up for loose interpretation and stay true to their original intent, is necessary.
To illustrate the importance of tightening up this process, and why reform is necessary, we learned of a retailer who was charged heavy fines for allowing employees to purchase clothing merchandise with their logo. The law passed in the legislature stated the employer cannot charge employees for uniforms, however, the agency expanded that to be all merchandise, going well beyond the legislative intent.
In another example just this summer, a small farm owner suddenly found an inspector on his doorstep looking for a new license and compliance. This was enforcement of a rule that nobody had seen before. The legislature never passed the new regulation but it was done through rulemaking by a state agency, which was permissible under RSA 541-A.
There are countless examples of irate small business owners and citizens questioning a new law that we passed, and all too often — after digging deeper into the issue — we find that the difficulty was caused by a rule and not by a law passed by the legislature.
Rules created by government agencies have the full force and effect as any new law passed by the legislature. We understand that agencies are trying to clarify and administer what is passed, but we need to make sure the rules reflect the scope and intent of the legislation as passed, and not exceed them.
The Administrative Rules Committee hears and understands the frustration felt by many employers over the excessive regulations and red tape that is overly burdensome in our state. Unnecessary regulations can make running a business extremely difficult, and only prove, in many cases, to strangle economic growth. In this environment, where finding good employees and keeping them is becoming more and more difficult, these extraneous rules that reach far beyond the scope of legislative intent hurt businesses in our state.
Bipartisan legislation has been proposed to remedy this. The intent is to find a way to pass good legislation without handcuffing the business sector and still giving agencies a clear methodology that works. We have seen too many times when a one-line change to an RSA turns into a book of new regulations and reams of red tape, which is why this legislation is so important. We believe we are in the business of eliminating unnecessary burdens which affect Granite State companies.
We are working on a bill that addresses this issue, and we encourage small business owners to monitor rules coming before the Administrative Rules Committee, attend meetings and provide feedback on rules being drafted. We’ll be reaching out to policy committees and bill sponsors to get their input upfront. We can all agree that it is our duty as state representatives to make sound policy — this is quite clear in our state constitution.
The goal is to make reasonable reforms, with help from fellow legislators on both sides of the aisle, by reinforcing the clear authority of lawmakers to create policy by ensuring rules do not exceed the scope or intent of the legislation passed and do not create unnecessary or excessive burdens on our state’s small businesses. They are the backbone of our economy.
To learn more about the Administrative Rules Committee, their processes, and upcoming meetings, you can visit gencourt.state.nh.us/rules.
Speaker Pro Tempore of the New Hampshire House Laurie Sanborn (R-Bedford) represents Hillsborough District 2. Rep. Steven Shurtleff (D-Penacook), speaker emeritus of the House, represents Merrimack District 15.
