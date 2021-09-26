THE LATEST INSANITY emanating from the resident of the White House can only be described as dictatorial and tyrannical, tactics that former and current despotic communist “leaders” would wildly applaud.
First, let’s be honest: A man who can barely string a coherent sentence together and has trouble reading from a teleprompter is certainly not the originator of this latest edict. Rather, these left-wing ideas emanating from Biden are surely hatched by his far-left radical handlers.
The following is taken from the White House’s website:
“(OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.”
Failing to bow to the proposed rule would subject employers to large fines.
Yet just last December when asked about mandatory vaccines, Biden stated “No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory.”
Let’s be perfectly clear, this latest edict from the dictator in chief is not about common sense, critical thinking or even the Democrats most cherished political catch-all excuse, science. What we have is an unconstitutional mandate based purely on politics, politics supported on an almost cult-like foundation.
We could point to all the parts of Biden’s latest nonsense that make absolutely zero logical sense and that are on their face hypocritical (OK, just one, U.S. Postal employees are exempt), but we’ve been down that road for a year and a half now as goal posts are moved and “new science” is created out of thin air.
We, as citizens of the United States and New Hampshire, can decide for ourselves what is best for ourselves, based on the many variables associated with the COVID issue. This is ultimately not about whether you or I should get a forced chemical injection that may or may not keep you or me from contracting a virus. No, this is analogous to being told “everyone must obtain and read The Red Book to understand Mao’s and Xi’s thoughts, or else!”
The furor of our current issue is about one thing and one thing only: the freedom to make our own decision whether to receive an unproven shot that is based on facts. Facts derived from our own personal historical medical health. Facts based on whether or not we have had a confirmed or suspected previous infection. Facts based on our own research. And other rational considerations we deem relevant and important to each of us.
Fortunately, both the U.S. and New Hampshire constitutions speak loudly to our freedoms and rights as citizens. Biden and his cronies have previously stated on multiple occasions, on the record, that jab mandates are something that could not be forced on our citizens. Their “evolving” (and 180-degree) thoughts simply will not pass muster with our citizenry, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court.
Yes indeed, Mao, Stalin and Xi would be proud of today’s democrats. Luckily, the vast majority of our country does not subscribe to totalitarianism.