FIFTEEN years ago, I was privileged to serve as chair of the House Finance Committee, and was introduced to the Sununu Youth Development Center. What I learned has been on my conscience ever since.
If we were to be judged by how we treat our children — indeed, our children most in need of help — we would be found wanting.
The juvenile system was created more than 100 years ago as research demonstrated that children are not miniature adults. In each succeeding decade we learned more about how human brains develop. Putting young people who have not behaved according to acceptable community standards in prison is guaranteeing that it will be almost impossible for them to eventually function successfully in society. But that is what we have done, and are still doing, in the Sununu Center.
Young people were kept in isolation, violating the most elementary understanding we have of human growth and development. They were kept in restraints, violating our own state law. When a federal agency confronted them, they replied that they were working on how to comply with state law, not at all concerned that they were in violation.
Just days ago, the individual responsible for the agency confirmed that children at SYSC are strip-searched every time they leave and return to the facility (going to court, medical appointment, or a family visit). Can you imagine how that traumatizes already vulnerable young people?
Along with a former Republican chair of the House Children and Family Law Committee, a former Republican chair of the House Finance Committee, and several current members of House Finance, I supported an amendment to the bill that was voted on by the full House on March 23.
Those of us who supported this amendment believe fewer children should be committed or detained, and instead should be cared for in their own communities.
Opponents focus on why children should be incarcerated, we focus on how children charged with low-level offenses should receive community-based treatment.
While legislative pressure has resulted in a dramatic decline in the number of children incarcerated, we have failed miserably changing the culture.
Research has shown that trauma-informed care is the preferred type of treatment for children in this system and the amendment supported several steps to assure it would be the focus. We provided a clear definition of trauma-informed care, required SYSC to practice trauma-informed care, and that staff be trained in trauma-informed care
The amendment addressed cultural concerns within the facility by prescribing director qualifications. It would have required that the director not be a corrections office or warden, but instead a professional trained in dealing with children with very special needs.
It also asked for additional data to assess the effectiveness of these interventions, rather than assuming we know all the answers.
When we decided to build SYSC about 20 years ago, DHHS told us that it would fix the issues at YDC, such as overcrowding and allegations of abuse. 20 years later, SYSC has the same problems as YDC and now Director Ribsam tells us “I know better. This new facility will fix the issues at YDC.” Does he really think that a new building is the answer?
A new facility with the same culture, the same staff, the same attitudes about children, is like putting lipstick on a pig.
The good news is that the NH House voted for the amendment. The bad news is that the House then voted for a subsequent amendment that superseded the first and eliminated all the staff requirements and accountability standards.
There is nothing left in the bill that will now go to the Senate that requires the new facility to be anything other than a mini SYSC. The bill, as passed, would keep doing the same thing we are doing today, the same things that caused thousands of children to allege physical and sexual abuse at SYSC/YDC.
The state is liable for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of claims, as if money can heal wounded bodies and minds. Add to that the fact that nearly two-thirds of children released from SYSC return to SYSC, indicating the inadequacy of treatment provided.
As I write this, no decision has been made about where the new facility will be built. I am curious about what will eventually happen to the very large, desirable property in north Manchester the state will abandon. The federal government paid for some of the Sununu Center’s construction costs and there is language in the agreement requiring us to repay it if the property is no longer used for the agreed upon purpose.
Thousands of children alleging abuse indicates that we need to take a different approach to the treatment of juveniles. I hope you will do your own research on the matter and talk with your senators.