“GUNS DON’T KILL people. People do.” This phrase, first used in the early part of the 20th century, was made popular by the NRA in the latter years of that century. Today it’s a cliché, the implications of which many people doubt. But let’s accept the phrase as a truism.

HB 59, pending before the New Hampshire House, addresses not the gun, but the person who chooses to purchase the gun. And that is probably why 93% of the American public favors background checks for gun purchase. That includes just under 90% of gun owners, and just under 90% of Republicans. These figures hold true for New Hampshire as well, which makes it very difficult to understand why in the past so many of our elected representatives have not supported the wishes of the majority of those who elect us.

Rep. Marjorie Smith (D) lives in Durham.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Lily Tang Williams: Happy Valentine’s Day!

YOU MIGHT not realize how fortunate we are as Americans to be able to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. Before 1988, when I was a young woman living in China, it never even occurred to me that such celebrations should even exist.

Monday, February 13, 2023
Brendan Williams: Care will wither without investment and resources

NEW HAMPSHIRE has hospitals that have been operating in excess of their capacity. In part that is due to the typical winter respiratory illness season that has become atypical with the advent of COVID-19, but it is also largely attributable to the fact that hospitals cannot send patients on …

Sunday, February 12, 2023
Friday, February 10, 2023
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Joe Lieberman: Washington needs New Hampshire-style politics

ON MY many trips to New Hampshire over the years, I often heard people complain that Washington seemed distant and disconnected from people’s concerns. It isn’t surprising that people here feel that way given the New Hampshire House of Representatives has the smallest constituent-to-represen…

Tuesday, February 07, 2023