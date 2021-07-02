SAYING “per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances” is a mouthful — so let’s stick with the common abbreviation for this group of man-made chemicals: PFAS. And no, you don’t want a mouthful of them. If consumed in high concentrations, PFAS may be harmful to human health.

But we don’t know how high a concentration it takes. That’s why the Biden administration announced that it’s commissioning major new studies on their toxicity — and is seeking $10 billion through its infrastructure package to clean up and monitor sites where PFAS may contaminate drinking water.

All of this makes sense. While much research has already been conducted on the potential impact of PFAS and health outcomes, consensus is emerging that newer methods are needed to ensure policy is based on sound science.

Unfortunately, a number of state and federal policymakers are not interested in waiting for the results of scientific research. Some jurisdictions have moved forward with bans on using PFAS in products, and a House bill would immediately declare them hazardous substances. The nation’s Democratic attorneys general recently wrote to the EPA, urging the agency to make sweeping changes regarding PFAS management. And earlier this month, EPA officials imposed new restrictions on the importation and use of these chemicals.

The problem with this alarmist approach is that we have no readily available substitutes for the functions these chemicals perform. Promoting a PFAS panic may win political points in some quarters, but it’d come with real costs.

Although most non-chemists have probably never heard of them, PFAS are common in manufacturing processes and everyday products. They are a central component of semiconductor manufacturing. Much of their usefulness comes from their resistance — to water, grease, fire, and other chemicals. They’re frequently used as barriers.

PFAS have important health and safety applications. They are used in aircraft and cars to prevent emissions from escaping into the atmosphere. They are in defibrillators and pacemakers. And because they make such good barriers, they are in the personal protective equipment used by frontline health care workers.

We can take pictures with our smart phones in the rain because PFAS are used to keep critical components dry. Stain-resistant carpets and nonstick cookware contain PFAS, and many takeout cartons incorporate them to stop liquids from soaking through.

In short, PFAS are highly useful.

One of the properties that makes them so important is that they don’t break down. But that also means they can persist in the environment or accumulate in our bodies. When a PFAS-containing product disintegrates in a landfill, the chemicals can leach into the water supply. Studies have found that virtually all Americans have detectable levels of PFAS in their blood.

The Environmental Protection Agency needs to find out what level of accumulation is dangerous so that regulatory agencies can act on science, not superstition.

The fact is, there are thousands of PFAS chemicals, each with different uses and risk profiles, and only a few of them have been studied in depth. It likely will not make sense to regulate them as a single class. Two PFAS chemicals that were once common — perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate — are no longer even used in the United States. Manufacturers began phasing them out voluntarily over a decade ago.

We’ve heard so much about the need to “follow the science” over the past year. But, from mask mandates to environmental policy, that’s often been code for scaring opponents into silence or inaction.

If activists and the EPA had their way, America’s vital domestic semiconductor manufacturing, which supports tens of thousands of jobs, and vital commercial, consumer, and scientific advancements, would grind to a halt.

Instead of restricting PFAS use, policymakers should partner with manufacturers and focus on risk-based environmental stewardship regulations. If we ban PFAS outright, the price we’d pay in diminished health care and public safety — and diminished economic growth — would far outweigh any presumed risks.

Proposals to conduct research on PFAS and clean up contaminated water are certainly welcome developments. But as with any public health issue, we need science to guide us. Lacking evidence should inspire us to search for it — not ban products out of fear. Doing that will just hurt businesses, consumers, and workers without cause.

Rep. Mark Alliegro, Ph.D., (R-Campton) is a cell biologist with a background in biochemistry and molecular biology.

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

