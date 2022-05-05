WHEN MY New York-born wife and I moved to New Hampshire nearly three decades ago, she was amazed at how often she heard people say to someone about to discard an item, “Hey, don’t throw that out! Somebody might need it someday.”
Well, I’m a multi-generational New Englander and I am hard wired to think that way.
Sad to say, some of the items thrown away are among the most needed, such as healthy organs. Wouldn’t it be far better to register as an organ donor so that others may have their lives extended?
Observed in April each year since 2003, National Donate Life Month helps raise awareness about donation, and encourages Americans to sign up as a donor for organs, eyes, and tissue.
A celebration of Donate Life Month was held recently in the Executive Chamber of the State House in Concord.
Governor Chris Sununu commented that 55% of New Hampshire residents carry the organ donor heart indicator symbol on their driver’s license or personal identification card, and, he proudly added, “This is above the national average, but it’s still too low.”
Also speaking at the celebration was Alexandra Glazier, president and CEO of New England Donor Services (NEDS), the nonprofit organization that coordinates organ donation and transplant in the region. She commented, “Our front line staff work 24-7-365 to maximize the life-saving gifts of those who chose donation as their legacy.”
This organization is notified by hospitals as required by law whenever a patient has died so that it can conduct a medical screen to assess the opportunity for donation, check the donor registry, approach families and coordinate the surgical recovery of gifted organs that are viable for transplant. NEDS then allocates the organs to patients waiting in accordance with national policy.
Several recipients of organ donations told their stories and thanked their donors.
Several months ago, the Speaker of the House, the Hon. Sherman A. Packard, R-Londonderry, asked me to become a subject matter expert in the area of organ transplants and to offer guidance.
Decades ago I had studied ethics as part of my doctorate in theology so I was curious as to how the subject of ethics applied to transplants. I soon discovered.
When it comes to getting an organ transplant, the established protocols in the United States treat all people as equals. Rich or famous individuals cannot get priority on the national transplant waiting list, nor can politicians or business leaders no matter how “important.”
Factors such as blood type, body size, location of the recipient to the available organ, severity of illness, and length of time on the waiting list are used to determine the best candidate for an organ. While one can earmark a donation to a loved one, it is unethical to specify that the recipient pool be limited by race, income, education or geography, or other such categories.
I was quite proud when CEO Glazier commented about me, “The representative has been a strong and vocal supporter of life saving donation and transplant. New Hampshire residents in need of transplant are well served by his leadership on this issue.”
If you’re not a registered organ donor, you can become one at your local Department of Motor Vehicles. You could wait until you renew your driver’s license and ask for the donor heart indicator symbol to be affixed to your new license.
Or, if your present license doesn’t run out for some time yet, you can get a new one with the heart indicator for a mere $3.
To find out answers to your questions, and then, if you wish, register as a donor, go to donatelifenewengland.org/donation-faqs.
If you so register, the Division of Motor Vehicles encourages you to go get that heart indicator on your license so that there will be no confusion on the part of family or emergency services as to your being a donor.
So, New Hampshire people, don’t be buried with all those good organs! Somebody will need them someday, maybe soon.