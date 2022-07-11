LAST YEAR, as the COVID-19 virus was surging and vaccines were still in short supply, New Hampshire’s congressional leaders took bold action to help confront some of our biggest challenges head-on by voting to pass the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This historic relief package included additional tax credits for those who purchase health insurance through Affordable Care Act marketplaces, making coverage accessible to nearly six million Americans who were previously uninsured and reducing out-of-pocket costs for millions of American families.
But today we are facing another crisis as those same tax credits inch closer to expiration this year. The cost of everyday goods is rising as overall inflation has reached a 40-year high of 8.6%. Once again, Congress must take action to protect Americans from bearing a burden entirely out of their control. Making these federal subsidies permanent before they expire at the end of this year will help ensure that the cost of health care is not something Americans have to add to their list of financial worries.
According to a Pew Research study, affordable health care remains a leading concern for the majority of Americans, even as national priorities shift. These concerns will only grow if this critical federal program is allowed to lapse. If the program expires, more than 14.5 million Americans currently enrolled in marketplace coverage could see their premiums rise by $600 per year on average. This price hike would be especially devastating for low-income Americans who would face some of the largest premium increases. The result will be far fewer Americans signing up for marketplace health insurance in the future and many losing their coverage altogether — making America less healthy and stable.
As a state representative for New Hampshire’s largest city, I have seen the positive impact of ARPA’s premium tax credits firsthand. More than 52,000 residents across our state have enrolled in marketplace health coverage in 2022, a 12% increase compared to 2021. This provision also made nearly 23,000 previously uninsured Granite Staters newly eligible for premium subsidies, allowing them to access regular doctor’s visits and receive the medical care they need without burdensome financial restrictions.
If these subsidies lapse, health care coverage will be jeopardized for countless Americans who are relying on this financial support to access insurance, including millions of families and seniors. With gas prices on the rise and families struggling to afford groceries and other essential needs, the ARPA tax credits are helping families retain much-needed funds for food, housing and other necessities.
As a longtime educator, I know there is power and potential in every American if they’re provided with the proper resources to succeed. But far too often vulnerable and disadvantaged communities fall through the cracks of our health care system. A report from the Urban Institute estimated that nearly one million uninsured children and families would benefit from Congress making the current marketplace tax credits permanent — and the coverage gains would be concentrated among households with incomes between 200% and 400% of the federal poverty level.
If Congress acts soon, not only will we prevent millions from losing these cost-saving premium subsidies, but we can build on the progress we have made in improving our nation’s health care system to better serve the most marginalized populations.
Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan both played a pivotal role in extending these enhanced subsidies at a crucial time during the public health crisis.
Now, with the ARPA subsidies set to expire in a matter of months and Congress leaving for summer recess, we are coming upon another critical moment.
We are counting on our senators to continue their hard work to help Granite Staters access affordable care by ensuring these subsidies become a permanent part of the law.