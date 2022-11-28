IN HER recent contribution to New Hampshire Voices, Representative Nutting-Wong insisted that those who are proud of the “extreme” pro-life platform have “no place in the State House” but I would argue that those who either don’t read the laws we write or don’t understand them have no place in the State House.
It is apparent that Representative Nutting-Wong’s knowledge about the Fetal Life Protection Act (the law restricting some abortions after six months) is either misguided, uninformed or intentionally misleading. As one of the so-called “radical Republicans” whom she referred to with such disdain, I thought it was fitting to write a response and help my misguided colleague actually understand the law that she rails against.
Nutting-Wong misrepresented too many things to address them all here. However, allow me to at least address her description of miscarriage, i.e., spontaneous abortion. She uses this description, as an emotional appeal, and falsely and reprehensively insinuates that Republicans, such as myself, would rather watch her bleed out and die than allow her to receive medical treatment for the tragic, natural death of her child. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, spontaneous abortions are not even considered abortions under state law. Why? Because, unlike Rep. Nutting-Wong, reasonable Republicans avoid conflating the tragedy of natural death with the radical, intentional killing of children.
Additionally, Nutting-Wong would have been protected by other exceptions in our laws. Doctors in New Hampshire do not have to determine whether a woman is going to die before deciding to provide medical care. They can consider whether continuation of the pregnancy will simply put at risk the long-term physical health of any of her body’s major functions. These are important considerations, so Republicans wrote them into law.
In fact, we made sure that even during an emergency caesarean section, performed to save the life or preserve the physical health of the mother, the unintentional death of a child could not be considered an abortion. Why? Because in our laws, in order for the death of a child to be considered an abortion the child’s death has to be the intended outcome. This requirement of intentionality to define abortion is a keystone to the Fetal Life Protection Act. Tell me, while trying to save a mother’s life, when would a doctor need to increase the risk to the mother, by intentionally killing a fully formed child that would otherwise live? There is a difference between being unable to save a child and intentionally killing him or her. State law reflects that reality, thanks to reasonable Republicans.
Finally, Representative Nutting-Wong demonstrates that her logic of abortion goes well beyond a woman making choices about her own life and body. She states that some women seek abortions because they are unable to financially support or emotionally care for their children; both of which are the natural consequences and responsibilities of raising any child. These primarily apply to children after they have been born and increase as the child matures. According to her abortion logic, shouldn’t a woman be able to choose to kill her child, even after birth, if she is an unwanted burden to her mother’s life and body?
Now, hold on “radical” Republicans, nobody is talking about killing babies who are already born are they? If not, then maybe Rep. Nutting-Wong could explain why her Democrat caucus fled the House Chambers last year in an attempt to stop a vote on giving life-saving, medically necessary attention to children who had already been born alive? Are newly born baby girls still not women enough for State House Democrats to defend and protect their lives and bodies?
If Rep. Nutting-Wong believes that New Hampshire’s modest six-month abortion ban is extreme, no reasonable person agrees with her. Almost no country in the world has abortion restrictions as lenient as New Hampshire has, even with the Fetal Life Protection Act. The only countries that allow abortion up to birth are China, North Korea, and Vietnam. Is Nutting-Wong suggesting these are the only rational, compassionate countries that truly respect and understand the needs of women, and accurately weigh the value of our lives before we are born?
I find it laughable when Rep. Nutting-Wong calls others “radical” and says they have no place in elected office, when her own abortion rhetoric and voting record align with such nations. These are not New Hampshire values! Some may call it radical, but I say, only those who truly represent our values and actually understand New Hampshire laws should be at the State House.
