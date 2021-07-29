THE PROMISE we make to every New Hampshire child is free access to quality public education. Our schools rank among the best in the nation. Like any system, there are opportunities for continued growth within our public schools, which is one reason I became a public school teacher and later ran for office.
Public schools are pillars of our communities, raising the next generation of leaders and experts, providing childcare before and after school for working families, training student athletes and cultivating artists. The success of our schools is dependent upon a democratic process with transparent decision making among school boards and parents, and bolstered by adequate state funding that allows for the best possible classrooms, teachers, and materials.
Republican-backed dismantling of public education funding through backroom special interest policy deals is harming our public schools. Over the past few months, House Republicans have worked with deliberate intention to dismantle New Hampshire’s education system to justify mandating a new system that funnels taxpayer money away from successful public schools and into often unproven private prep and religious institutions with little oversight.
The first Republican attempt to do so in the House, HB 20, failed resoundingly after thousands of Granite Staters signed in against it. It was the largest public rejection of a bill in New Hampshire’s history.
After a similar failing in the Senate with SB 130, Republican leadership decided to take the process out of the public eye. Through backroom dealing, Republicans quietly attached this policy to the state’s operating budget without further public hearing. This summer, Governor Chris Sununu signed a budget that included this unproven educational program while simultaneously stripping public schools of critical funding.
Now, the future of our highly-ranked education system sits at a precarious balance. As a parent of young public school children and a former educator, it is most concerning that some of my colleagues have taken away the public’s opportunity to engage in conversation about where school funding should be spent.
In spite of its unpopularity, Republicans have set up a loose framework of dangerously-broad guidance for “scholarship organizations” to spend your money with very limited oversight. It’s a perfect storm for potential misuse and abuse. Make no mistake, the intent is to siphon off precious funding from public schools.
Thousands of dollars will now go into these new education savings accounts with little transparency and communication about where the money is spent, how much is used on religious instructional materials, or if any and all educational materials are proven effective. Key fact-based science, history and other curricula could be omitted.
According to Department of Education’s interim guidance, there is no requirement that people utilizing this program show a line item expense report, verify who is offering the services, or if the service rates are appropriately in line with the service being offered. With no oversight, people could very easily spend their “Education Freedom Account” money on non-educational expenses.
In public schools, every penny of your money is accounted for, discussed, reviewed and debated by elected boards with public input. Public schools review countless curriculum offerings before deciding on one to adopt or use. Once they’ve narrowed curriculum down, they vote on adopting it as a pilot program or for district wide use. These processes seem slow, but they are intentionally so, with responsibility to both students and taxpayers in mind.
What you are witnessing is a radical Republican agenda to take money from state and federal taxpayers and steer it to private institutions with no transparency under the guise of “education freedom”.
There is little assurance our money will be used on methods of teaching that align with best practice, are well researched, factually based, have proven efficacy or freely and openly discuss science and academic content for all students. New Hampshire can do better and must do better for our children and our communities.
Governor Sununu had every opportunity to reject this budget and the radical, oppressive policies it includes. Instead, he chose to put Granite Staters and the New Hampshire way in danger by working against taxpayers, public schools and children.