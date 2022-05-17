I REMEMBER when charter schools were held up as the answer to poor performing and underfunded schools in our inner cities. Politicians and celebrities would flock to the photo ops bringing financial support in the form of funding commitments or big checks. It’s not clear to me why the public schools could not have been improved with these resources and some oversight to assure progress was occurring.
Education contributes not only to better career opportunities later in life but to an understanding of our history, culture and the arts, and active participation in society. Education is important and should be better than just “adequate” as specified in our state constitution.
People who are inspired to become teachers should be respected and not pilloried for union membership or their desire to teach the truth even when that is uncomfortable.
After reading about Commissioner Frank Edelblut’s investment in videos highlighting the positives stories of decedents of slaves, I shared with him the story of Newmarket’s own Wentworth Cheswell, the grandson of a slave who fought in the Revolutionary War and likely the first person of African origin to be elected to office in this country. He did so throughout his life, the entirety of which slavery was legal in this country.
“These are great. Thank you for sharing,” the commissioner replied.
I wrote again to ask if we should not also learn about the response to integration and education of Black people elsewhere in New Hampshire, like Noyes Academy in Canaan. There was no reply and I presume it is because it was not a happy story. It was founded by abolitionists in 1835 and destroyed by hundreds of White men from nearby towns soon after.
I also remember “Leave No Child Behind” and “Common Core”; the former brought “teach to the test” and the latter brought hysteria about big government control of curriculum.
Charter schools and traditional public schools can and do provide an excellent education — neither type is always better than the other. Parents, students and their individual commitment to their education are the real determining factors. The waiting lists for charters is there in part due to the myth that all public schools are failing, but they are not as demonstrated by scores on standardized tests.
New Hampshire is a state with a fairly affluent population, very few minorities and, with the exception of Manchester and Nashua, it’s rural and has many small school districts. Yet the commissioner of education promotes and funds charter school and homeschooling over our traditional public schools.
In truth, our real problem is the dependence on property taxes to fund 70% of K-12 education costs. Local taxpayers have had to pay for school construction and renovation projects for a decade due to the moratorium on School Building Aid. Imagine getting residents in a town of 9,000 to approve a $39 million bond to renovate two schools! We are just one of many communities stiffed by the Legislature and with no support from Edelblut.
As for the Biden administration’s proposed regulation of charter schools, this is probably too heavily weighted toward diversity and inclusion, even though they began and were sold as a means to address the needs of those populations.
I would prefer the emphasis of regulation to be on the quality of education and financial management as there is no oversight or accountability in either at present. That said, the charter school industry has expanded far beyond their stated purpose.