THE COVID virus caused illness, death and economic hardship, it was well beyond the inconvenience of masks and one-way aisles in supermarkets. Hospitals postponed elective procedures, schools and daycare centers closed as social distancing limited their in-person capacity. Everyone searched for personal protective gear and toilet paper.
The vast majority of New Hampshire business owners did their best to comply with restrictions in the governor’s state of emergency declarations. They weren’t required to believe the pandemic was real but were required to follow the guidance developed by state and federal medical experts. The New Hampshire Restaurant Association participated in the interests of their members, employees and customers who in turn, supported them ordering takeout and tipping generously. Congress appropriated funds to mitigate their lost revenue through the Payroll Protection Program and $1.25 billion distributed by Governor Chris Sununu.
Some handled it differently. They chose to ignore and defy the guidance, likely contributing to the spread of the virus. When reported to the Attorney General’s office, warnings were issued, followed by fines only when the business again failed to comply.
It wasn’t just restaurants; an interstate hockey tournament in an indoor sports center was the setting for several exposures followed by a similar event at a wrestling tournament. This reckless conduct placed their business interests above the risk to public health.
What was the response of the Republican majority legislature? They inserted a free pass for these scofflaws into the state budget which was signed by Governor Sununu. Your tax dollars will be used to repay their fines. I’m surprised the proponents of this section didn’t also demand an apology from the governor.
The penalty forgiveness placed in the budget by Republican lawmakers and signed by the governor reads as follows:
91:301 Application of Emergency Orders.
I. The state hereby recognizes that the issuance of multiple executive orders may have created undue hardship or confusion and contributed to the stressful environment for business operations, particularly small business entities. The penalties associated with violations of these orders, while issued in the interest of public health, should not unduly penalize law-abiding businesses.
II. Notwithstanding any provision of law to the contrary, state, county, and local jurisdictions shall not enforce, and shall reverse, any violation of the governor’s emergency orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
III. Any business fines issued under executive or emergency orders issued in response to COVID-19 or in accordance with RSA 4:47 shall be refunded. The governor is hereby authorized to draw a warrant for up to $10,000 for this purpose out of any money in the treasury not otherwise appropriated.
IV. The attorney general shall request that the court dismiss any pending enforcement action related to violation of an emergency order issued by the governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
V. Any record of violation or written warning for such violations shall be expunged if requested in writing, and such records shall not be admissible in any subsequent or future court proceeding. Notwithstanding the provisions of RSA 651:5, IX, there shall be no charge to the petitioner for expungement of these records.
I conclude by thanking the residents and businesses of New Hampshire whose actions and sacrifices have brought us to where we are today. It may not be over but they will act responsibly if we see another wave.