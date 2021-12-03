PUBLIC EDUCATION is not broken — underfunded by our legislature and with costs borne by property taxpayers certainly — but not broken. We could strengthen and fund education more fairly, but some have other priorities.
This description of charter schools is on the state Department of Education (DOE) website: charter schools are public schools that operate with freedom from many of the regulations that apply to traditional public schools but agree to greater accountability.
Freedom from regulation is a popular idea but I’d like to see a list of these regulations that don’t apply to charter schools and the reasons why. Earlier this year, HB 609 was passed to encourage traditional schools to seek waivers and become “Innovation Schools” but there were no details as to which regulations might not apply to them nor how this would improve education.
HB 278 gave any state approved charter school first refusal to buy or lease unused traditional school buildings. School districts now must annually report to the DOE information on facilities they don’t plan to use within two years. This not only denies the local governing body and residents the right to choose what is best for their community but also fits into Commissioner Frank Edelblut’s goal of closing traditional schools and replacing them with charters.
The $47 million former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos awarded the state DOE must be used to expand charter schools. Although of 29 charters now operating in New Hampshire only 7 were deemed worthy of replication, the funds will be used to double the number of charter schools here. We’re not allowed to spend this money on education as we see fit; that’s a pretty big string attached to these federal funds.
We were told that charters would provide better education. Looking at pre-COVID student test results from 2019, some charters did perform well but only 12 reported their results and the department suppresses data of classes with fewer than 11 students. Generally, charters lagged behind traditional public schools. In eighth grade math, a charter school had the highest score but the 2nd place and the next 26 were traditional public schools; the lowest score was a charter. In 4th grade math, the top scoring charter is 29th, far behind the traditional public schools.
Does this seem like greater accountability as stated on the DOE website? Charter schools may provide a good education for some but they’re not inherently better and should not be favored over traditional schools by the commissioner or the legislature.
Legislation granting state-funded vouchers for students in homeschool, private and religious schools was unable to pass without being tucked into the state budget. Thousands indicated their opposition to the bill but it is now law and will cost millions more than predicted by its chief advocate, accountant-turned-education commissioner Frank Edelblut. This is another redirection of scarce education funds based more on ideology than data.
Traditional public schools receive $3,708 per student in state funding while charter schools receive $7,100 and families choosing vouchers will receive $4,000 to $8,000 per child. There will be fewer state dollars available for traditional public schools and property taxpayers will make up the difference. Don’t blame your school board, superintendent or teachers. It’s the commissioner and Legislature with their thumbs on the scale.
I cannot overlook Commissioner Edelblut’s mixed messaging on COVID and the impact on our schools. He provided them with Department of Health and Human Services guidance on how to respond when cases and clusters occurred in their schools, or the positivity rate was high in their community. Mask policies and remote learning options were left to local school districts who were best suited to make these decisions. Yet, in the face of increasing cases, the commissioner proposed a rule that would not count days with remote learning as instruction.
Advocating for masks to be optional works against the in-person learning goal. School officials have a duty to educate and protect students. I wish the commissioner was on the same page as our state epidemiologist, who urges masks and vaccination.