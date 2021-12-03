PUBLIC EDUCATION is not broken — underfunded by our legislature and with costs borne by property taxpayers certainly — but not broken. We could strengthen and fund education more fairly, but some have other priorities.

This description of charter schools is on the state Department of Education (DOE) website: charter schools are public schools that operate with freedom from many of the regulations that apply to traditional public schools but agree to greater accountability.

Freedom from regulation is a popular idea but I’d like to see a list of these regulations that don’t apply to charter schools and the reasons why. Earlier this year, HB 609 was passed to encourage traditional schools to seek waivers and become “Innovation Schools” but there were no details as to which regulations might not apply to them nor how this would improve education.

HB 278 gave any state approved charter school first refusal to buy or lease unused traditional school buildings. School districts now must annually report to the DOE information on facilities they don’t plan to use within two years. This not only denies the local governing body and residents the right to choose what is best for their community but also fits into Commissioner Frank Edelblut’s goal of closing traditional schools and replacing them with charters.

The $47 million former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos awarded the state DOE must be used to expand charter schools. Although of 29 charters now operating in New Hampshire only 7 were deemed worthy of replication, the funds will be used to double the number of charter schools here. We’re not allowed to spend this money on education as we see fit; that’s a pretty big string attached to these federal funds.

We were told that charters would provide better education. Looking at pre-COVID student test results from 2019, some charters did perform well but only 12 reported their results and the department suppresses data of classes with fewer than 11 students. Generally, charters lagged behind traditional public schools. In eighth grade math, a charter school had the highest score but the 2nd place and the next 26 were traditional public schools; the lowest score was a charter. In 4th grade math, the top scoring charter is 29th, far behind the traditional public schools.

Does this seem like greater accountability as stated on the DOE website? Charter schools may provide a good education for some but they’re not inherently better and should not be favored over traditional schools by the commissioner or the legislature.

Legislation granting state-funded vouchers for students in homeschool, private and religious schools was unable to pass without being tucked into the state budget. Thousands indicated their opposition to the bill but it is now law and will cost millions more than predicted by its chief advocate, accountant-turned-education commissioner Frank Edelblut. This is another redirection of scarce education funds based more on ideology than data.

Traditional public schools receive $3,708 per student in state funding while charter schools receive $7,100 and families choosing vouchers will receive $4,000 to $8,000 per child. There will be fewer state dollars available for traditional public schools and property taxpayers will make up the difference. Don’t blame your school board, superintendent or teachers. It’s the commissioner and Legislature with their thumbs on the scale.

I cannot overlook Commissioner Edelblut’s mixed messaging on COVID and the impact on our schools. He provided them with Department of Health and Human Services guidance on how to respond when cases and clusters occurred in their schools, or the positivity rate was high in their community. Mask policies and remote learning options were left to local school districts who were best suited to make these decisions. Yet, in the face of increasing cases, the commissioner proposed a rule that would not count days with remote learning as instruction.

Advocating for masks to be optional works against the in-person learning goal. School officials have a duty to educate and protect students. I wish the commissioner was on the same page as our state epidemiologist, who urges masks and vaccination.

Rep. Michael Cahill (D-Newmarket) represents Rockingham County District 17.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Katie Kinnane: What can we do together to fix it?

Katie Kinnane: What can we do together to fix it?

MY NAME is Katie Kinnane and I’m a special education mom with children in Hollis. What does that mean? It means that I’m a member of a community team — parents and the school district — that work together to ensure that my children are receiving the services they need to succeed in life. It …

Monday, November 29, 2021
Jim Isaak: Says who?

Jim Isaak: Says who?

A RECENT New Hampshire Sunday News had a front page story that started with “a social media post by a little known group,” which caught my attention. A second item, “Reactions to Rittenhouse verdict highlight country’s divisions” also did for similar reasons. A question we need to consider i…

Sunday, November 28, 2021
Rep. Katherine Rogers: Nobody wants to dodge random gunfire

Rep. Katherine Rogers: Nobody wants to dodge random gunfire

DESPITE RISING public pressure to decrease gun violence and institute smart, common-sense reforms around ownership, the last several years have seen a relaxation of regulations regarding guns in our society. It is a right and a privilege, but we can all agree that it carries with it clear re…

Michael Warren Davis: Some like New Hampshire the way it is

Michael Warren Davis: Some like New Hampshire the way it is

I’M GOING to tell you something, something that I’ve never told anyone before. It has brought me no end of shame, and I’m afraid that I’ll lose the respect of my friends and coworkers by admitting it. The truth is… I’m from Massachusetts.

Friday, November 26, 2021
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Cynthia Whitaker: Thankful for the unsung heroes

Cynthia Whitaker: Thankful for the unsung heroes

THIS TIME OF YEAR, as we leave autumn behind and November rolls on, many reflect on the importance of giving thanks and gratitude. These past two years have been exceptionally challenging for people around the world. We have all experienced loss during this time, ranging from loss of ability…

Monday, November 22, 2021
Dr. Carl M. Ladd: Sununu must denounce bounty on teachers

Dr. Carl M. Ladd: Sununu must denounce bounty on teachers

LAST WEEK, Commissioner Frank Edelblut announced a Department of Education effort to encourage the public to inform on public educators and, hand-in-hand with that announcement, an extremist group offered bounties to those who instigate investigations that may lead to the discipline and poss…

Sunday, November 21, 2021