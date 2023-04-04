GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has submitted his biennium budget to the Legislature. One item of interest is the investment in K-12 education, which in New Hampshire is funded primarily with property taxes. An examination of the governor’s proposal shows the priority given to Education Freedom Accounts (That’s the program inserted into the ‘22-’23 budget when it could not pass the normal legislative process.)

Gov. Sununu and many in his party have embraced school choice not as an alternative but as a replacement for public education. How else could one explain the $51M (563%) increase in state funds for EFAs when so little is allocated for School Building Aid? This was the program in which the state partnered with school districts to pay on average 38% of the cost of school construction and renovation benefiting students across our state. Local property taxpayers had skin in the game paying 62% of the cost on average until 2010, when the legislature declared a moratorium on funding the program that served us well for decades.

Rep. Michael Cahill (D-Newmarket) represents Rockingham County District 10.

Sunday, April 02, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: NH is leaving money to end hunger on the table

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: NH is leaving money to end hunger on the table

THE PANDEMIC exacerbated an already serious issue in Granite State communities: food insecurity. In the aftermath of the pandemic, Granite Staters continue to experience difficulty accessing adequate food, which we can see in the increase in demand for services at New Hampshire food pantries…

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023