GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has submitted his biennium budget to the Legislature. One item of interest is the investment in K-12 education, which in New Hampshire is funded primarily with property taxes. An examination of the governor’s proposal shows the priority given to Education Freedom Accounts (That’s the program inserted into the ‘22-’23 budget when it could not pass the normal legislative process.)
Gov. Sununu and many in his party have embraced school choice not as an alternative but as a replacement for public education. How else could one explain the $51M (563%) increase in state funds for EFAs when so little is allocated for School Building Aid? This was the program in which the state partnered with school districts to pay on average 38% of the cost of school construction and renovation benefiting students across our state. Local property taxpayers had skin in the game paying 62% of the cost on average until 2010, when the legislature declared a moratorium on funding the program that served us well for decades.
School projects for the next decade were downshifted 100% to property taxpayers.
The governor’s plan would put $87M into building aid but when considering the debt service on projects prior to the moratorium and a smaller state bond, only $35M remains for pending projects and nothing for those who during the moratorium invested $537M in their school buildings — no help for those property taxpayers.
Of the 17 new projects approved, we can fund only three in the next two years.
There are far more students in public schools negatively affected when we fail to meet our obligation to provide proper facilities for learning than those who attend private schools with or without state funds.
Neglected schools
The Education Trust Fund has a variety of revenue sources, the largest at 29% is the Statewide Education Property Tax, which is an extra tax on property. The N.H. Lottery contributed 12% in 2022, far from the full cost of education and is yet another means of withdrawing money from our pockets. Business taxes, real estate transfer tax, tobacco settlement all contribute to the fund with which the state pays its modest share of the cost to educate children; the larger portion is funded by local property taxes.
It’s really all our money and should be used for education available to all children in our public schools.
Instead, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut is quick to tout the increased participation in the EFA program though this has largely benefited families who already sent their children to private schools — when you offer people money, they’ll take it.
Edelblut urged the Legislature to expand the eligibility to more affluent families while ignoring the needs of those who could never afford the balance of the tuition at private schools. The budget provides $60 million for EFAs unencumbered by prior debt service. There is no accountability for the state funds administered by the Children’s Scholarship Fund, which takes a 10% fee. The state Department of Education should assume this responsibility and at lower cost.
New Hampshire contributes little toward the cost of public schools and will never fund the actual cost of private schools. Unlike the state, cities and towns don’t fund on a per student basis, our costs are the same whether there are 20 or 30 students in a classroom. Diverting state revenues away from public schools in favor of EFA students will lead to fewer resources for children in public schools and higher property taxes for their parents.
Consider the impact on the general population and those who choose to send their children to public schools. Now would be a good time to contact your state legislators as they will soon vote on the budget and a host of other bills.
Rep. Michael Cahill (D-Newmarket) represents Rockingham County District 10.
MY NAME is Lily Tang Williams and I am a Chinese immigrant and an American citizen by choice. I am a mother of three publicly educated children and I strongly support SB 272, which was passed by the State Senate. I urge passage of this Parental Bill of Rights in Education.
IN 2021, Nashua’s Board of Public Works approved the installation of an 18-hole professional disc golf course at Roby Park on Spit Brook Road but didn’t plan on the public outcry that ensued. Conservationists have been fighting the proposed project for a year.
SOMEONE once said that life is “but a thin sliver of light between two immensities of darkness.” Preventing too soon an end to our lives is why we try to eat right and get a little exercise. It’s also why we need a seat belt law in the Granite State.
THE PANDEMIC exacerbated an already serious issue in Granite State communities: food insecurity. In the aftermath of the pandemic, Granite Staters continue to experience difficulty accessing adequate food, which we can see in the increase in demand for services at New Hampshire food pantries…
YOUNG FOLKS across New Hampshire are bearing the brunt of economic headwinds these days. Think about it. Our state is short at least 20,000 housing units, housing costs are skyrocketing, and child care is either not affordable or not available to young families. All of this is leaving Granit…
BusinessNH magazine recently ran a cover story on the wonders of DEI — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. While the education establishment has foisted highly paid DEI coordinators on us for years, businesses are now doing likewise.
CIRCLE PROGRAM has been providing an empowering, transformative and enriching summer camp experience to socially and economically disadvantaged girls from all over New Hampshire for nearly 30 years. In addition to summer camp, our campers receive mentorship with individual and group activiti…
FOR THE first time since 2018, Republicans in Washington have control of the House of Representatives. However, after last year’s midterms, the GOP only managed to earn a razor-thin majority in Congress’ lower chamber, and Democrats retained control of the Senate.