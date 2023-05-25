I READ Michael Skelton of the NH Business and Industry Association’s article in the New Hampshire Sunday News and have to say that I agree with some of what he has to say. He recommends an all-of-the-above approach to addressing energy costs, which is a good idea.

Skelton specifically mentioned two bills before the New Hampshire House, SB 54 and SB 79. He accurately describes SB 54 as a “market driven energy procurement process that prioritizes cost saving and reliability…” He then goes on to describe SB 54 as a narrowly tailored net-metering expansion for customer generators that are newly defined as industrial hosts. Notice that there is no mention of “market driven” or “cost savings” and reliability. That is because these terms just do not apply to expanding net metering.

Rep. Michael Harrington (R-Strafford) is a member of the Science, Energy and Technology Committee and a former commissioner of the N.H. Public Utilities Commission.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Bob Katchen: Not every parent is attuned to the needs of their child

I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.

Monday, May 22, 2023
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Friday, May 19, 2023
Zoey Lackie: Small towns are not helping young families

“HOW MUCH does a house go for around here?” asked my father-in-law as he looked at me from across the small apartment living room. A Virginia native, who bought his first home in the 1990s and was unfamiliar with the current housing market.

Thursday, May 18, 2023
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Scott Gove: The most important delivery this summer for UPS

THIS MORNING, in darkness, thousands of people left their homes to go to work. Ten to 12 hours will go by. They will return home in the dark. Their children will dance in ballet recitals that they will never get to see. Their spouses will make dinners they will never get to eat.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Claire Draucker: St. Anselm can do better.

AS A NURSING student at St. Anselm College in the late 1970s, I was gifted a nascent understanding of the meaning of social justice. It was only years later, of course, that I came to appreciate that this understanding was rooted in the Benedictine tradition and the school’s true commitment …

Roy Dennehy: Parents want some control back. SB 272 provides it

FIRST, I am very familiar with the details of the pending Parental Rights Bill (SB 272) coming up for a vote on Thursday in the New Hampshire House of Representatives (co-sponsored by Sen. Regina Birdsell). The state Senate recently passed this bill by a 14-10 vote, with every Democrat votin…