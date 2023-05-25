I READ Michael Skelton of the NH Business and Industry Association’s article in the New Hampshire Sunday News and have to say that I agree with some of what he has to say. He recommends an all-of-the-above approach to addressing energy costs, which is a good idea.
Skelton specifically mentioned two bills before the New Hampshire House, SB 54 and SB 79. He accurately describes SB 54 as a “market driven energy procurement process that prioritizes cost saving and reliability…” He then goes on to describe SB 54 as a narrowly tailored net-metering expansion for customer generators that are newly defined as industrial hosts. Notice that there is no mention of “market driven” or “cost savings” and reliability. That is because these terms just do not apply to expanding net metering.
The most important thing to know about net metering is that the generator gets paid the default service energy rate (DSER) for any power they put on the grid. The problem is that the default service energy provided by the utility is much more valuable than that provided by the net metering generator.
The utility negotiates a contract with a supplier to provide default service energy to its customers. This contract includes many things (profits for the supplier, negotiating costs, contract approval by the NHPUC, etc.) but one of the biggest costs is the so-called risk premium. This is because the supplier must provide all the needed electricity 24/7 for the length of the contract. This applies whether it is warmer or colder, wetter or drier, windier or less windy, sunnier or cloudier than normal. Since these conditions can’t be accurately forecast months in advance, contingencies must be built into the contract and these account for around a third of the total cost.
Compare this to net metering generators who have no obligation to produce any power at any time, but whenever they do produce power the utility must buy it and pay them the DSER.
To see how much of an overpayment this is, we need only look back to this past winter. The Eversource DSER in January was more than $0.20/kwh but the average wholesale price was $0.05/kwh so the net metering generators received 400% of the wholesale price for their power.
Right now the effect of net metering is limited as the maximum size is 1 megawatt (with the exception of municipalities). SB 79 would increase the limit to less than 5 megawatts. Since you have to consume as much electricity as you sell back, only very large facilities would qualify for this program. Under SB 79 we could add hundreds of megawatts of new net metering power, but that will only increase the risk premium associated with matching supply to demand 24/7 due to the fact utilities must buy that power even when it’s not needed.
The bottom line is that the difference between the market rate and the DSER is paid for by ratepayers. The utility just passes through these costs that are in effect a tax hidden in electric rates. The result is that a large corporation like Stonyfield yogurt (they spoke in favor of the bill at the House hearings) can increase their profits through subsidies paid by other ratepayers.
As he has in the past, let us hope Gov. Chris Sununu vetoes this bill. Maybe it is time for the BIA to change its name to the Big Business and Industry Association.
Rep. Michael Harrington (R-Strafford) is a member of the Science, Energy and Technology Committee and a former commissioner of the N.H. Public Utilities Commission.
