HB 142 will reduce the amount that Burgess Biomass generating plant owes the ratepayers of Eversource, not increase it.
Prior to construction, Burgess pursued and obtained a purchase power agreement with Eversource. That contract contained a strike price of 8 cents per kilowatt-hour. Over the 20-year length of the agreement Eversource would buy the output of Burgess and charge or credit Burgess based on where wholesale electric rates are at the time of purchase relative to the strike price.
For example, if 10,000 kilowatt-hours were purchased when the wholesale price was 10 cents per kilowatt-hour, $200 would be credited to Burgess. If on the other hand the wholesale price was 6 cents per kilowatt-hour, Burgess would be charged $200.These credits and charges are passed directly onto the ratepayers.
When the net amount owed to the ratepayers exceeds $100 million, Burgess was supposed to start paying it back. The problem is that the wholesale price has been substantially lower than 8 cents per kilowatt-hour most of the time and Burgess now owes the ratepayers almost $150 million. (To put this in perspective, the wholesale price during last January, which was historically high, was 5 cents per kilowatt-hour.)
HB 142 reduces the amount owed to ratepayers by $48 million but would leave the rest of the contract in place. This means if Burgess continues to operate, it will continue to rack up more and more charges with no plan to pay them off.
When asked at the hearing what its plan is for repaying ratepayers, Burgess offered no plan. What was stated by a state representative was that it will be back next session asking for another bailout.
Last year Burgess was given 18 months to come up with a plan but the only thing offered was more ratepayer subsidies. HB 142 will lower the amount owed to ratepayers but does not fix the main problem, the strike price of 8 cents per kilowatt-hour is and most likely will continue to be much higher than the wholesale price and Burgess will continue to rack up more debt with no plan to pay it back.
Kevin Landrigan in his weekly “State House Dome” column incorrectly states that if the plant goes bankrupt the ratepayers will be on the hook for “$100 million in payments that Eversource has made to Burgess.” Not so. If the plant goes bankrupt ratepayers will owe Eversource nothing, they will just stop having to pay huge subsidies.
We must hope that Gov. Sununu will stop the bleeding and veto HB 142
Rep. Michael Harrington (R-Strafford) represents Strafford District 18. He serves on the Science, Energy and Technology Committee and is a former member of the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission.
