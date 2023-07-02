HB 142 will reduce the amount that Burgess Biomass generating plant owes the ratepayers of Eversource, not increase it.

Prior to construction, Burgess pursued and obtained a purchase power agreement with Eversource. That contract contained a strike price of 8 cents per kilowatt-hour. Over the 20-year length of the agreement Eversource would buy the output of Burgess and charge or credit Burgess based on where wholesale electric rates are at the time of purchase relative to the strike price.

Rep. Michael Harrington (R-Strafford) represents Strafford District 18. He serves on the Science, Energy and Technology Committee and is a former member of the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Jim Rubens: Here’s something big that unites Americans

Jim Rubens: Here’s something big that unites Americans

WHEN OUR Founding Fathers established our constitution, they were fleeing corruption and tyranny to create a system with checks and balances, and self-government, a model where all voices could be represented. But the framers could not have anticipated the extraordinary concentration of powe…

Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Wayne King: What about... What about... What about...

Wayne King: What about... What about... What about...

DEMOCRACY IS a messy business. We already knew that. Even before Newt Gingrich broke the modern-day political process with his 1994 “Contract with America” — waging a contract on America that has led us in a straight line to the current state of affairs — we’ve had rocky times.

Monday, June 26, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Friday, June 23, 2023
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Mike Castaldo: This may be America's greatest achievement so far

Mike Castaldo: This may be America's greatest achievement so far

DURING HIS 2003 State of the Union address, President George W. Bush announced the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). At the time, his proposal was both ambitious and risky. Risky because if the new program failed, it would not just be tax dollars lost, but millions of indi…

Shane Morin: White fragility and 'The Little Mermaid'

Shane Morin: White fragility and 'The Little Mermaid'

MY DAUGHTER asked to go see the new “The Little Mermaid” several weekends ago and, to my astonishment, she was excited not because it was a new Disney movie but because of the reimagination of Ariel as a Black mermaid.