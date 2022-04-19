PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN is heading back to New Hampshire today. As a Granite Stater, I am excited about the presidential visit. I am also proud that we both share an Irish-American heritage and, as such, I have some words of wisdom for him upon his return.
As the alderman-at-large of Nashua, the state representative of District 36 and former deputy fire chief, I’ve been afforded a unique lens into how we can better serve our communities — and what steps we can take to help improve day-to-day lives. Today, one of the most urgent concerns in our community is maintaining access to affordable health care. This is especially true for our growing population of seniors and families who are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. We must work together to ensure solutions are in place to help more Granite Staters afford critically needed health care.
Much of my career has been spent serving members of my community from all walks of life who are confronting urgent or life-threatening situations, and I’ve witnessed firsthand how immediate medical attention is vital to helping save lives. Tragically, however, far too often I’ve seen people decline desperately needed medical care because they lacked health coverage.
As President Biden would say, this is not an exaggeration folks. In fact, during a three-month period in 2021, a Gallup poll showed that “nearly one-third of Americans report not seeking treatment for a health problem” because of the cost. Our communities deserve better than this. No one should have to forgo medical treatment because they don’t have adequate health coverage or can’t pay insurance premiums.
Situations like this will only be exacerbated if we do not have policies in place that help more people afford care.
Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan and the Biden administration have been great advocates in the fight for better access to affordable health care. Last year, they supported the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which provided Americans with much-needed relief and resources during the pandemic, including an expansion of health care subsidies that give more people access to affordable care.
These subsidies gave thousands of New Hampshire residents access to cost-effective health care options through the federal marketplace — literally saving thousands of lives.
The expansion of these health subsidies is a great example of proven policy that has had a direct, positive impact on the lives of millions of Americans.
But they expire at the end of the year. If that were allowed to happen, nearly 23,000 newly eligible New Hampshire residents — and millions more across the country — could soon find themselves unable to purchase the health coverage necessary to support themselves and their families.
The impact of letting these critical subsidies lapse would be detrimental, increasing the number of uninsured neighbors in our state and nationwide.
More than three million Americans would become uninsured if these subsidies expire and millions more would face much higher premiums than they pay now.
Alarmingly, New Hampshire is one of the states at highest risk to see a considerable rise in the number of uninsured as an estimated 15.3% of Granite State residents would become uninsured in 2023 if the premium tax credits expire.
Congress must act to make the health insurance subsidies permanent. We need Senators Shaheen and Hassan to continue their hard work for affordable health care for Granite Staters, and we need President Biden to make this health care issue a top national priority.
There is not a moment to lose, and in this fight let us remember another wise man with great Irish ties, W.B. Yeats, who once said, “Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot, but make it hot by striking.”