A RECENT research paper uncovered more than 17,000 articles, including some scientific studies, whose assumptions about our climate future rely on a deeply flawed climate prediction scenario. This media barrage amounts to a hype machine of climate misinformation.

The genesis for this hype machine unfortunately came from a credible source. Ten years ago, the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) created future climate scenarios called Representative Concentration Pathways or RCPs. They identified four such RCPs and labeled them with numbers that reflect their predicted temperature increase, starting with RCP 2.6 and ending with RCP 8.5. This latter scenario, which the IPCC described as “unlikely,” was included as a worst-case possibility. It assumed a fivefold increase in the burning of coal, which would exceed all currently known planetary reserves. It also assumed no development of alternative sources of energy. Recent research shows that this scenario is not just unlikely, but impossible.

Because RCP 8.5 predicts a grim and dire future climate, it lent itself to sensational headlines and dramatic descriptions of the destruction of the world. Much of the world’s media latched onto this scenario as the definition of climate change with the predictable result of creating a narrative focused on a gloom and doom, verge-of-catastrophe story.

The dictionary defines hype as “excessive publicity and the ensuing commotion” or “to create interest in by flamboyant or dramatic methods.” Stories that use RCP 8.5 as a “business as usual” definition of earth’s climate future clearly fit the definition of hype. RCP 8.5 falls more properly into the realm of science fiction.

With the climate conundrum already a complex and difficult subject, reducing it to a threat to humankind’s existence may be easy and profitable for the media machine. But it does a chilling disservice to the truth. Therefore, the time has come to tune out the hype and to focus instead on scientific evidence.

The IPCC scenario called RCP 2.6 currently tracks most closely with actual climate data over the past 150 years. The most recent climate science, as of July 2020, shows that the likely range of global temperature increases has narrowed to 0.16°C to 0.26°C per decade. This range demonstrates that climate change will be a slow and gradual process over the next 80-150 years. That certainly does not define an “existential threat” or a pending global catastrophe. But that’s not the hype machine’s story.

William Nevin recently described the danger of the hype machine this way: “While the scientific time horizon for combating climate change is 80-150 years, the political time horizon is 1.5-10 years. Ten years is an ideal framing window for demanding immediate action. It is close enough to justify urgency, but sufficiently distant (and outside the election cycle) so as never to be provably wrong.”

Calls to limit temperature increases to 1.5°C, such as the Paris climate accords, and timelines to fix climate change, such as net carbon zero deadlines in 2035 or 2050, fall into the category of political, not scientific, agendas. They mirror the past 50 years of major predictions of environmental catastrophe that have never come true. That these predictions saw the light of day shows that the hype machine has always been active. But our current media environment amplifies the message to the point of drowning out more reasonable descriptions of our world. Today’s hype machine has replaced the snake-oil salesman of previous eras.

Changing the letter “y” in the word “hype” to an “o” can more accurately reflect the reality of the story of our evolving response to natural variations in earth’s climate. Turning off the hype machine of the 24/7 online news cycle’s constant clamoring for sensational headlines can help clear everyone’s head and restore a vision of a future that we can manage.

This reality calls on those of us who craft public policy to resist the hype machine by studying the science. Then we must think critically about what we learn. Winston Churchill taught us that we must “not accept facts and figures put before them by their experts as necessarily unshakable” and must not be “under awe of professional authority, if it did not seem reasonable to the lay mind.” If nothing else, this warning means that we must design public policy with an abundance of caution.

Future generations will thank us for choosing hope over hype.

Rep. Michael Vose of Epping serves as chair of the state House Science, Technology, & Energy Committee.

Monday, January 04, 2021
