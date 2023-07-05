OUR FOUNDING fathers maxim that, “he who governs least, governs best” guided the Legislature to recently pass a bill that lessens the burden of government while also letting citizens see more clearly what their money buys as a utility ratepayer.
House Bill 281 lets municipalities share a renewable energy system, provides information on electric bills about the yearly cost of the renewable portfolio standard (RPS), and streamlines the operation of the state’s energy project siting committee.
Most importantly, it helps to realize the “governs least” principle of our founders by eliminating two obsolete entities: the Least Cost Integrated Resource Plan (LCIRP) and the Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Energy (EESE) Board. These undertakings provide a case study in how well-intentioned activity can lead to unwanted, and often expensive, outcomes.
Every organization performs resource planning. Bigger institutions make these plans with a great amount of detail. Because states regulate utilities, some mandate that they be involved in and approve a utility’s resource plans. These plans usually focus on reliability, system demand, system growth, baseload and peaking generation, and strategies to enhance energy security.
This list indicates that such plans provide important information when utilities own their own generation assets and spend millions of dollars on new or improved power plants. But as of 2019, New Hampshire utilities no longer own such assets.
Producing such detailed plans requires substantial time, effort, and cost not only for utilities but also for reviewers at the department of energy and the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission (PUC). These costs become expenses for utilities to recover from all ratepayers. Eliminating these periodic plans and their associated reviews will yield substantial reductions in these expenses for both ratepayers and taxpayers.
Cost matters when it comes to public policy. The EESE board demonstrated the hazards of ignoring costs in its design of a three-year energy efficiency program proposed in 2019. The board recommended a massive three-fold increase in spending on energy efficiency to be funded by the system benefits charge. Some EESE board members voted to oppose the plan, but the majority backed it.
In 2020, the plan ran into headwinds with the arrival of the pandemic and its attendant economic uncertainty. The House legislative majority advised caution concerning the approval of such an expensive plan. In November of 2020, the PUC not only rejected the plan but ordered a new plan that rolled back expenses to 2017 levels. This rejection threw the utility-run NHSaves energy efficiency program into disarray and jeopardized it by potentially starving energy efficiency vendors of money for staff and resources.
The legislature intervened and passed HB 549, which restored the program to its 2020 levels and codified its future in statute. The bill also reduced the authority of the EESE board in the shaping of energy efficiency policy. Today, it has the authority only to oversee a program to sell the benefits of energy efficiency, a program the department of energy can more efficiently handle.
The board stumbled innocently into this situation. In 2015-16, numerous energy efficiency stakeholders began investigating an energy efficiency resource standard (EERS), a program used in several other states to apply objective criteria to plan future spending. The stakeholders found legislative language in several disparate statutes about the state’s need for “all cost-effective” energy efficiency as an adequate basis for moving forward with the EERS.
The stakeholder group asked for PUC permission to adopt the EERS for planning purposes and the commission agreed. The board then used the EERS to justify 2019’s expensive new plan.
But neither the EERS nor the energy efficiency programs it drove were ever codified into statute. The state’s residential electricity consumer advocate once confided that, “The PUC has essentially been requiring every New Hampshire ratepayer to pay for the NHSaves programs with little if any explicit statutory authorization and certainly with nothing resembling meaningful legislative guidance or constraint.”
The case can easily be made that this situation was ripe for administrative overreach and the result was the November 2020 PUC decision.
The EERS that the board relied upon failed to consider any factors other than how to achieve aggressive energy savings. The board was so focused on delivering these maximum savings that it failed to look at how increased program costs might be viewed by consumers.
The world has changed since 1990 when the LCIRP program was established. No one can reliably predict the future. Energy efficiency programs need to value consumer needs.
Repealing the LCIRP and the EESE board will move us closer to the “least government” ideal of our founders.