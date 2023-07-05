OUR FOUNDING fathers maxim that, “he who governs least, governs best” guided the Legislature to recently pass a bill that lessens the burden of government while also letting citizens see more clearly what their money buys as a utility ratepayer.

House Bill 281 lets municipalities share a renewable energy system, provides information on electric bills about the yearly cost of the renewable portfolio standard (RPS), and streamlines the operation of the state’s energy project siting committee.

Rep. Michael Vose (R-Epping) chairs the House Science, Technology, & Energy Committee. Sen. Kevin Avard (R-Nashua) chairs the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee.

A. J. Kierstead: Neo-Nazis and drag queens

NSC-131 — the infamous neo-Nazi “social club” — recently reared its ugly head at the Teatotaller Cafe in Concord in protest of the café’s monthly drag queen story hour. As if I couldn’t be more annoyed at an individual called “Juicy Garland” reading books to kids (emphasis on “juicy” being p…

Jim Rubens: Here’s something big that unites Americans

WHEN OUR Founding Fathers established our constitution, they were fleeing corruption and tyranny to create a system with checks and balances, and self-government, a model where all voices could be represented. But the framers could not have anticipated the extraordinary concentration of powe…

Wayne King: What about... What about... What about...

DEMOCRACY IS a messy business. We already knew that. Even before Newt Gingrich broke the modern-day political process with his 1994 “Contract with America” — waging a contract on America that has led us in a straight line to the current state of affairs — we’ve had rocky times.

