NET METERING is one of those public policies that baffles people. At first glance, it seems reasonable. If someone makes more electricity than they can use, they can put it on the grid for the rest of us. Everyone would agree that it can benefit us all.
Where the net metering picture gets fuzzy concerns what to pay for it — because utilities buy apples, but a net metering system sells oranges. More on that in a minute.
Making a distinction between utility-supplied electricity and that generated by a customer becomes especially important when utility costs go up, as they did in the second half of last year. That spike was directly related to a scarcity of natural gas. Some see net metering and the renewable energy it supports as a lower-cost solution.
Business hates seeing costs that bounce around like a pogo stick because it makes it harder to make long range plans and to manage cash flow. That’s why leaders from several New Hampshire businesses attempted to make the case that our state should expand net metering to include industrial entities (“Pass SB79 to secure our energy future” in the April 23 Union Leader).
Securing the energy future of a for-profit business will certainly be good for that business. However, that security should not come at the expense of state’s residents, particularly not the 40% who live paycheck to paycheck. That’s why policymakers must tread carefully into the muddy waters of expanded net metering.
Under net metering, utilities buy two packages of electricity: one package from wholesale markets and the other from customers who make some of their own power. At first glance, the packages may seem identical, but their value varies substantially. Reconciling those values becomes complicated and muddies the waters of net metering policy. And baffles many people. Here’s why.
The apple that a utility buys from the market contains more than electricity. Critically, it contains multiple guarantees that its seller will always deliver it. These sureties take the form of payments to generators to make sure they will make electricity when it is needed. It also includes assurances by the dealer from whom utilities buy that power that the dealer will always supply it, no matter what it costs. So, a contract between a utility and a seller requires costs over and above the cost of the electricity itself. Those costs provide the promise of steady delivery that makes the electricity system reliable.
The orange that a net metering system offers contains electricity but nothing else. It provides no guarantees that it will be available when needed. Nor any assurance that it will always arrive. Sometimes, it even appears when the grid doesn’t really need it.
So, given the differing nature of these electricity packages, surely, they must have quite a different cost. The raw electricity itself will have one cost, known as the energy cost. And the assurances that it will always be there are recognized as reliability or risk factors.
Logic would dictate that when one source of electricity sells just energy, like a net metering system would sell, it should have a lower cost since it provides no guarantee of performance. In fact, because it arrives sometimes but not always, it paradoxically creates a replacement cost when it does not materialize because that energy must come from somewhere else.
That somewhere else is a utility. The apple the utility buys from its supplier always comes through to supply the energy the grid needs because the utility buyer gets a promise of delivery as part of its purchase.
Electricity customers have concerns about the cost of power, but they all share an overarching anxiety about reliability. They want the juice to flow when they turn on the switch. Everyone agrees that reliability is always worth some additional cost.
The apple delivers reliability, and the orange does not. That’s the simple story of the cost of net metering.
Fortunately, businesses already can “take control and cut their energy costs” in the words of the business leaders writing in last Sunday’s edition. Today, they can buy as much renewable energy as they desire. They can use that energy to cut expenses and can turn to the grid when they need a reliable supply.
But they should not expect senior citizens and single moms and hardworking Granite Staters to help them make a bigger profit. Expanded net metering might help corporations, but we must pay close attention to who it will hurt.