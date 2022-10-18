DEFYING REALITY, the recent opinion piece about New Hampshire’s energy prices (“NH’s high energy prices are result of Republican intransigence”) tries to divert the blame for escalating costs away from the true guilty party. Federal Democratic legislators and President Biden are the real cause of the fuel shortages that drive up the cost of heating your home, driving your car, and escaping darkness.
The equation is simple: when supply goes down while demand remains the same, prices go up. Federal energy policies that restrict the supplies of natural gas drive up its cost. Natural gas prices dictate the cost of electricity in our region. State energy policy plays no role in that calculation.
Likewise, when federal government policies discourage the investment needed to tap new sources of oil and gas, their supplies dwindle, and their prices increase. For the 40% of New Hampshire residents who still use oil to heat their homes, costs push relentlessly upward. Oil supply also affects the price of gasoline and the cost of driving to work. Only an increase in the supply of oil provides relief from this price volatility.
Lawmakers in Concord passed legislation in September that used surplus funds accumulated from responsible fiscal and executive governance to provide a measure of relief to beleaguered utility customers. Republican legislative leaders created this response to disastrous federal energy policy to give Granite Staters some budgetary breathing room this winter. Whether and when costs come down will depend on a change in national energy policy and a return to normalcy in geopolitics.
Here in New Hampshire, the recent increase in electricity cost pales in comparison to the spikes that plague other New England states. National Grid in Massachusetts recently announced a rate hike of 77%, with costs jumping to 33 cents per kilowatt hour. New Hampshire rates, while higher than a year ago, fall 10 cents below this level. The higher rates in our neighboring states result directly from state policies that promote energy efficiency and renewable energy.
New Hampshire utilities make no money on the sale of electricity. Instead, they make money on its delivery to your doorstep. An energy marketplace, administered by the quasi-governmental ISO-New England, determines the regional cost of our electricity. This complex market calculates a cost for generating electricity that also includes charges for ensuring its reliability.
State policy cannot affect the cost of the electricity itself but does manage the costs of maintaining the poles and wires that deliver it. The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission (PUC) regulates the utilities according to policies adopted by the Legislature. The PUC does not set policy but only interprets and enforces state law.
State policies make a small but significant contribution to the cost of electricity service. The 15-year-old renewable portfolio standard (RPS) provides subsidies to encourage the development of wind, solar, biomass and other renewable resources that can deliver electricity to the grid. These subsidies cost the average ratepayer $2 to $5 a month. The Systems Benefits Charge (SBC) you see listed on your electric bill funds ratepayer-assisted energy efficiency programs that the electric utilities administer under the banner NHSaves. The SBC adds another $2 to $5 to your monthly bill. Another state program called net metering likely adds additional costs.
While energy generated by water, sun, and wind might seem inexpensive since the “fuel” costs nothing, the expense of apparatus to capture and convert those natural resources is often astronomical. Recent research by Robert Lyon of the Friends of Science Society reports that “renewable energy plant costs are still multiples of what natural gas plants would cost; onshore wind plants are 4.6 times, offshore wind plants are 12.3 times and large-scale photovoltaic plants are 14.1 times as expensive as gas plants.”
The fuel remains the only cheap thing about renewable clean energy. As John Costable of the Global Warming Policy Foundation explains, “Moreover, transforming sunlight and wind into grid electricity requires turbines and photovoltaic panels, themselves complex and expensive states of matter…. That makes renewable energy intrinsically expensive.”
These realities compel state policy makers to support renewable energy in a careful and deliberate way to avoid runaway costs. Republican legislators have delivered energy policy, such as lower SBC increases, community aggregation, and municipal net metering, that mitigate cost escalation of the sort seen to our south.
In the face of reckless federal energy policy, it becomes imperative that Republicans continue to minimize the impact of costly state policies.
Rep. Michael Vose (R-Epping) serves as chairman of the House Science Technology, and Energy Committee.
