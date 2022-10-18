DEFYING REALITY, the recent opinion piece about New Hampshire’s energy prices (“NH’s high energy prices are result of Republican intransigence”) tries to divert the blame for escalating costs away from the true guilty party. Federal Democratic legislators and President Biden are the real cause of the fuel shortages that drive up the cost of heating your home, driving your car, and escaping darkness.

The equation is simple: when supply goes down while demand remains the same, prices go up. Federal energy policies that restrict the supplies of natural gas drive up its cost. Natural gas prices dictate the cost of electricity in our region. State energy policy plays no role in that calculation.

Rep. Michael Vose (R-Epping) serves as chairman of the House Science Technology, and Energy Committee.

Friday, October 14, 2022
Thursday, October 13, 2022
IT’S FOOTBALL SEASON in New England and that means fall foliage and tailgating. But there’s another tradition that is in full swing as we head into October — politics. With the primaries over, it’s time for us to decide who we will be voting for, and what issues will inspire us to vote one w…

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Monday, October 10, 2022
TUCKED AWAY at the bottom of this November’s ballot in small print is a puzzling constitutional amendment question. Without any explanation, Question 1 asks if you are in favor of electing a list of county officials. What it doesn’t tell you is that the proposed change eliminates the positio…

Sunday, October 09, 2022
LAST WINTER, President Joe Biden warned of a season of “severe illness and death” when talking about the pandemic. This year, those predictions may come true, but not because of COVID. The threat lies in the extreme energy policies championed by Biden and the green movement, especially with …

Friday, October 07, 2022
LAST MONTH, I stood with Granite Staters who shared why it is important to protect Medicare and Social Security. One of those Granite Staters was Laurel, who lives in Concord. Her husband suffered with Alzheimer’s for 12 years. It was a heartbreaking process, and also an expensive one that d…

Thursday, October 06, 2022