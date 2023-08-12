THOSE OF us who live in the sports world understand that “victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan,” to quote John F. Kennedy.
When things go well, we enjoy the handshakes and back-slaps. When they go poorly, we brace for finger-pointing.
And so it goes for America’s World Cup soccer women. Long a dominant power, the USA underperformed in Australia, luckily surviving the group play only to be immediately eliminated by Sweden in the first knock-out round.
Many of us have long cheered the growth of girls’ and women’s soccer in America. Recall our 1999 World Cup Final triumph over China before almost 100,000 Rose Bowl fans as well as countless millions more watching on television. It was a watershed event in American sports history. Those players won our hearts. Michelle Akers. Joy Fawcett. Kristine Lilly. Julie Foudy. Brianna Scurry, and Nomar’s wife, Mia Hamm.
And, of course, Brandi Chastain!
Pro women’s leagues followed, and girls’ youth soccer programs proliferated. All good.
So, what happened in 2023?
Part of what happened is that the rest of the world improved. Of course. But there were other factors. Like karma—that “characteristic aura or spirit that infuses a person or persons.”
There is good karma and bad karma. The United States Women’s National Team had bad karma.
The bad karma was evidenced by the fact that countless American soccer fans were ambivalent — if not openly hostile — to Team USA. This because in recent years American soccer women — led by Megan Rapinoe — took to kneeling and disrespecting our flag during pre-game anthems to protest “injustice.” That remains their First Amendment right, as they live in a wondrously free country that allows freedom of expression.
But when our soccer governing body required the women to stand, many opted not to sing—unlike almost every other player from other nations.
Ironically, such actions would have sent soccer players from some countries straight to prison.
One “injustice” that the soccer women protested in recent years involved disparate compensation. Members of the men’s national team made more money. A lawsuit filed by Rapinoe and company eventually resulted in “pay equity” for the American women.
But as Aristotle said, “The worst manifestation of inequality involves trying to make unequal things equal.”
Last year’s men’s World Cup generated almost $8 billion in revenue. The 2019 Women’s World Cup generated $766 million, less than a tenth as much. While it’s the same sport, the men’s and women’s games are inherently different—just like the NBA product is inherently different from the WNBA product, which is reflected by the respective basketball compensation levels.
Ponder Aristotle’s wisdom.
While it’s not politically correct to state the obvious, evading certain truths invites backlash, defensiveness, and anger. And while activism certainly has its place in a free country, forcing an ideological agenda onto a captive audience creates counterproductive resentment, whether it occurs in a classroom, a church, or a stadium.
Pregame anthems unify fans. All fans rise at Boston Bruins games to hear Todd Angilly’s stirring renditions of the Star-Spangled Banner—regardless of party, race, or gender. When activists like Rapinoe selfishly appropriate the anthem and its moment to promote their own agendas, they cause incalculable hurt while creating reservoirs of ill will and that bad karma which surrounded our unsuccessful USWNT. Were such actions the only ways to address injustice?
We American soccer fans look forward to 2027 and hope the next USWNT will have fresh new faces that can unite and inspire rather than dispirit. We will continue to love soccer.
It’s just hard to love certain player behaviors.
I’m sure Aristotle would understand.