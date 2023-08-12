THOSE OF us who live in the sports world understand that “victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan,” to quote John F. Kennedy.

When things go well, we enjoy the handshakes and back-slaps. When they go poorly, we brace for finger-pointing.

Republican Rep. Mike Moffett of Loudon is a former Sports Management Professor. He chairs the House Committee on State-Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs.

Thursday, August 10, 2023
Tuesday, August 08, 2023

Rep. Greg Hill: Preserve habitat and clean up the ocean floor

STATES up and down the East Coast are currently involved in projects to remove lost or abandoned fishing nets, crab pots, and lobster traps. The abandoned gear continues to catch lobsters and other marine animals who eventually starve to death and become bait to attract other creatures who t…

Di Lothrop: Deranged Left's blizzard of lies

Di Lothrop: Deranged Left's blizzard of lies

WE ARE bombarded daily with a cesspool of disinformation from the media, White House, and Democrats in Congress. Their constant false accusations, invented scandals, investigations, and public persecution of a former president is tedious.

Monday, August 07, 2023
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Frank Edelblut: Education choice will save public school

Frank Edelblut: Education choice will save public school

CONVERSATION about choice in education generally centers on the positive effect such programs have for students. From academic gains to improved student mental health, the overwhelming research consensus is favorable. EdChoice publishes a report, The 123s of School Choice, that consolidates …

Friday, August 04, 2023