THE LATEST in a long series of disastrous moves by the Biden administration involves forgiving student debt — another attempt to buy votes with public money via gross fiscal mismanagement.
The U.S. Department of Education has already canceled student loan debt for 40,000 select individuals and seeks to help another 3.6 million pay off theirs. Anyone who actually paid off their loans must feel foolish — like the immigrants who play by the rules and wait to come here legally while thousands of illegals cross our borders daily.
One factor driving student debt is the high cost of college, something that is due in part to universities hiking tuition in response to earlier loan programs. Salaries for professors and administrators skyrocketed, and many college presidents now make more than the U.S. president.
College faculty and staff then funnel a share of the government’s largesse back to their Democratic congressional patrons; political contributions are public record. It’s a shameful shell game that leaves students loaded with debt.
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are at the forefront of the loan forgiveness movement. Consider that Warren “earned” $429,821 as a part-time instructor at Harvard during 2010-11 and that Sanders’ wife made hundreds of thousands as president of Burlington College before it went bankrupt.
Throwing federal money around is a Democrat hallmark. The orgy of public spending over the past two years is what has led to the current inflation mess. It would have been even worse had not Republicans put brakes on some of it, and Democrat Senator Joe Manchin deserves credit as well.
Injecting trillions of dollars of new spending into the economy caused terrible inflation, though Democrats try to blame Vladimir Putin, climate change or whatever for the mess. And despite this, brainwashed college students still largely support Democrats as evidenced by vote totals out of Durham, Hanover, or Keene.
These young people would be better served by learning about economics and the horrible damage that our public debt is doing to their futures. But Warren, Sanders, Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi are all around 80 years of age and will be long gone when the debt chickens come home to roost.
Democrats aren’t satisfied with splurging on American students. Consider that New Mexico has channeled COVID relief funds into tuition grants for illegal immigrants even as the Biden administration ends Title 42 border restrictions.
This guarantees escalating border chaos, but Democrats welcome the influx of the undocumented. It worked well turning California blue despite that state’s $6 a gallon gas, 13% state income tax rate, and 7% sales tax rate.
The Golden State’s high taxes allow the government to grow, making public employees staunch supporters even as pension liabilities threaten to cripple California and other perennially blue states like Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
It’s no wonder people are migrating to the red states and it is a cautionary tale for New Hampshire, where progressives are aggressively trying to establish similar blue state policies and programs.
The Granite State’s so-called education funding crisis is a case in point. Education spending has never been higher despite a huge drop in public school attendance, concurrent with a drop in assessment scores. Progressives cry out for property tax relief but really mean new broad-based taxes. The circular logic of bringing about tax relief by imposing new taxes hasn’t worked in the blue states and it won’t work here.
The good news is that in this information age reality eventually sets in and truths emerge. The November elections are only seven months away. This is an opportunity to change course not only in Washington but here in New Hampshire all over the country.