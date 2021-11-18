EVERYONE HAS STORIES and one of mine involves Red Sox great Rico Petrocelli — an All-Star infielder who played with the BoSox from 1965-76.
A few years ago, Methuen Construction Company of Salem invited me to participate in a panel discussion on leadership for its employees. The other panelists were Rico and former New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick.
My comments focused on my Marine Corps experiences and I brought several copies of my book “Fahim Speaks,” which I’d co-authored with Hollywood actor and USMC interpreter Fahim Fazli, whom I’d met in Afghanistan. Afterwards Rico offered to sign a baseball for me if I’d sign a book for him.
As a 12-year-old I’d watched Rico shine in the 1967 World Series that saw the St. Louis Cardinals beat the BoSox in seven games. Rico helped force Game 7 with two home runs in Game 6 and he’d always been a hero. The notion of one day sharing a dais with Rico and then autographing a book for him would have been unimaginable for that 12-year-old watching Rico’s World Series heroics.
My remarks included some sports talk and Rico subsequently invited me to bring a friend to golf with him at Sky Meadow in Nashua. I took him up on his offer and brought Plymouth State baseball coach Dennis McManus with me to Nashua for a memorable sports outing with the Red Sox legend, who paid for everything while regaling us with baseball talk during golf and afterwards.
And Rico actually read my book, as evidenced by his astute questions and comments. What a class act he was, to give us such a great day and new sports stories to share.
Then, as radio great Paul Harvey used to say, there’s also “The rest of the story.”
Fast forward to autumn, 2021. I received a surprise message from a friend asking if I could somehow connect her with Rico Petrocelli. She explained that she was helping care for a paralyzed neighbor in hospice. Her suffering patient’s passion was Red Sox baseball and Rico was a favorite, as evidenced by the Petrocelli photos adorning his quarters. Was there any way Rico could do a “shout out” to her beleaguered neighbor?
I replied that I had Rico’s phone number from that earlier encounter. I contacted the Red Sox great and passed on her entreaty and shared her contact information.
My friend later contacted me and tearfully explained that Rico not only did a “shout out” but had actually made a surprise visit to her stricken neighbor’s home. Then it was my turn to tear up. For someone as busy as Rico is to find time for such a trip was very inspiring and a wonderful reminder of how simple gestures by some can create priceless memories for others.
The greatest Red Sox player ever, Ted Williams, was famously irascible and profane. But the Splendid Splinter had a softer side, as evidenced by secret trips he’d make to hospitals to comfort youngsters in dire straits — under the condition that no one speak of his visits outside of family.
I didn’t ask Rico’s permission to write about his visit to Bristol, because à la Ted Williams, I’m sure he’d ask that I not. But sometimes — especially nowadays — we can all use a little inspiration and a “good news” story.
So thank you, Rico Petrocelli, not only for those long-ago October 1967 World Series homers but also for that November 2021 “Grand Slam” you hit for a special Granite State fan.
And to again paraphrase the great Paul Harvey: “Now you know the rest of the story!”