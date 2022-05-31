RECENTLY, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced a deal to pay the U.S. Men’s National Team and the U.S. Women’s National Team equally, thus eliminating a contentious pay gap that saw female players earn significantly less.
“Equity” is a common buzzword these days — kind of like “diversity” when it was fresh jargon. Seemingly benign, these terms rate fuller examination. Are they resulting in new discriminatory practices? (See 1978 Supreme Court Bakke decision re: quotas, et al.)
While it does seem equitable that members of male and female national soccer teams should be similarly compensated, some feel that the quest for equity sometimes creates new inequities. As Aristotle said, “The worst form of inequality involves trying to make unequal things equal.”
Men’s World Cup soccer has been around for nearly a century and the first women’s World Cup was awarded in 1991. The 2018 men’s World Cup soccer tournament was watched by a record-breaking 3.57 BILLION people. In contrast, the 2019 Women’s World Cup was viewed by 1.12 billion, according to FIFA.
As a result, the men’s World Cup generates much more revenue than does the women’s World Cup. Should that fact be ignored in determining the compensation for our respective national teams?
Consider the disparate compensation levels for NBA and WNBA players. The average annual NBA salary is $7.5 million, while the average WNBA salary is $121,000. That seems hardly equitable for playing the same sport. But the average WNBA attendance is about 2,600 per game, compared to an average in the NBA of 17,000 per game. Surely it would be unfair — or inequitable — to ignore such market realities when setting compensation.
Federal Title IX legislation passed in 1972 prohibited sex-based discrimination at educational institutions receiving federal funds. Over time this created new opportunities for female athletes. As the father to some fabulous Concord High School girls’ soccer players, I was especially grateful that they’ve had opportunities once unavailable to girls.
Still, this sports “equity” came with a price. To accommodate Title IX requirements, countless male sports programs were eliminated. Consider college wrestling, which in 1982 boasted 363 NCAA wrestling teams. By 2001 the number of teams had dropped to 229 and it has continued to slide. Does that sound equitable for wrestlers?
In the wake of Title IX, the University of New Hampshire even dropped baseball. BASEBALL!
This blind quest for “equity” has similarly negatively impacts on education. Honors programs have been eliminated in California and elsewhere in the name of equity. Identifying and supporting talented students is not seen as “equitable” by progressives in their endless quest to “level” playing fields.
It may be equitable to teach to the lowest common denominator, but is it fair — or right — to hold back gifted students in the process? New Hampshire ranks somewhere around 50th in the nation in terms of identifying and supporting gifted students. Fortunately, Governor Chris Sununu signed HB 321 last year — a bill I was proud to sponsor — which finally required our school districts to pay some attention to this neglected population.
I also sponsored a Unified Sports Bill to better support Special Olympians and other youngsters with unique situations that I was pleased to see go to the governor’s desk as well. Supporting young athletes at different ends of the sports spectrum is certainly fair — if not equitable.
A facile reverence for “equity” creates bad outcomes. Ask those wrestlers whose programs disappeared. Or male swimmers, gymnasts, cross-country runners, UNH baseball players, and so many others whose teams were sacrificed at its altar.