WHEN IT was obvious that Tom Brady was leaving the Patriots, I predicted he’d become a Los Angeles Charger. That team needed a quarterback and had just moved to L.A. where it would play in the world’s greatest new football stadium. Brady was a native Californian and L.A. was a great place for supermodel wives.

But Tom went to Tampa instead.

A former sports management professor, Rep. Mike Moffett (R-Loudon) chairs the N.H. House Committee on State-Federal Relations.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Carisa Corrow: Broad strokes brush aside differences among schools

WHILE Ryan Terrell makes some good points in his recent op-ed — “Teachers Do Deserve More, but NH Schools Aren’t Underfunded” — many of them are without full context and miss the mark. And, similar to his uncouth assessment of a professional educator in the Manchester School District, he off…

Monday, January 09, 2023
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Frank Edelblut: Strong states make a strong country

Frank Edelblut: Strong states make a strong country

IT IS EASY for citizens and politicians alike to turn their attention to Washington, D.C. to solve the always-pressing issues that face our dynamic society. This is sometimes hard to understand given the fact that the 2022 survey by Gallup has America’s confidence in Congress at 7%, down fro…

Friday, January 06, 2023
James McKim: Teachers deserve more, school funding is complicated

James McKim: Teachers deserve more, school funding is complicated

I AGREE with the point Mr. Ryan Terrell expressed in his recent op-ed piece “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded” that teachers deserve more pay. However, I disagree with his characterization that schools are not underfunded and that efforts by those who may be left of cent…

Thursday, January 05, 2023
Frank Spinella: Will the real George Santos please stand down?

Frank Spinella: Will the real George Santos please stand down?

ON JANUARY 3, George Santos was seated as the duly elected representative of New York’s 3rd Congressional District despite revelations of the extensive fraud he perpetrated on voters. He will serve a two-year term. No recall mechanism exists, as Santos was well aware of at the time of his re…

Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Jillian Houle: Less is more when it comes to road salt

Jillian Houle: Less is more when it comes to road salt

GRANITE STATERS remain unbothered by the sight of salt trucks during the winter months. Perhaps their disregard would bubble into concern if they knew that 50 watersheds in the state are chloride-impaired by EPA standards, or that sips from a New Hampshire tap places folks with salt-restrict…

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Rep. Kim Rice: Honor our health care heroes

Rep. Kim Rice: Honor our health care heroes

IMAGINE SITTING in a hospital room, waiting for a test or procedure to be performed, a much-awaited diagnosis to be delivered, or spending your final days or weeks before passing. Now imagine that you’re sitting in that hospital room alone and the fear, confusion and loneliness that often co…

Daniel Itse: Nothing hidden shall not be revealed

Daniel Itse: Nothing hidden shall not be revealed

FOR YEARS we have heard progressives screaming epithets at conservatives, calling them “fascists.” In the run up to the mid-term elections this escalated to accusations of Republicans being a “threat to democracy.” Amid all this there have been vague indications of organized suppression of n…