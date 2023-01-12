WHEN IT was obvious that Tom Brady was leaving the Patriots, I predicted he’d become a Los Angeles Charger. That team needed a quarterback and had just moved to L.A. where it would play in the world’s greatest new football stadium. Brady was a native Californian and L.A. was a great place for supermodel wives.
But Tom went to Tampa instead.
Not being all that close to Brady, I’m not privy to all the factors that took him to the Sunshine State instead of the Golden State. But I’ll guess that TAXES influenced his decision. You see, Florida — like New Hampshire — has no state income tax. California has a state income tax of around 13%.
Contracts can be complicated. Brady reportedly earned a base salary of “only” $1,120,000 in 2022. But that doesn’t count a “signing bonus” of $28,880,000 and other perks. So let us just round down his total annual compensation package to $30 million. So 13% of that is about $4 million. That’s what would have gone to California in state taxes. In Florida, Tom could keep that $4 million.
Hello Tampa Bay Buccaneers!
So sports agents now factor in state taxes when negotiating for their clients. The Lakers have to pay LeBron James over $44 million a year because if he played in Florida he’d take home more pay from a $38 million contact there than he would a $44 million contract in California — because of pesky state income taxes.
Which brings us to Massachusetts, which has long had a state income tax along with numerous other levies that we don’t have in New Hampshire. In November, Bay State voters approved a “millionaire surtax,” bumping up the state income tax from 5% to 9% for the “affluent.”
Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández recently signed a one-year $10 million contract. The Boston Globe reported that he was surprised and displeased when he learned of all the money he’d now be sending to Beacon Hill.
“Well [expletive] me!” said Hernández over the phone. “This is news to me. My financial guy hadn’t told me. As soon as I hang up with you, I’m reaching out to him.”
Sports agents will now have to ask for extra Red Sox money for their clients — like they already do now in California, to keep contracts competitive with those issued in Florida or Texas. So Red Sox ticket prices will go up. We fans will pay the millionaire tax, not the millionaire players.
Other states, mostly blue Democrat states, have also passed “millionaire” taxes. But New York ended up losing revenue when countless millionaires then moved to Florida.
Blue states like Massachusetts, California, New York, et al. are in desperate financial trouble. Illinois is especially screwed. Democrats love to grow government. But public sector pension liabilities are overwhelming these states. Unlike the federal government, states can’t print money.
Consider that retired UMass President Billy Bulger has an annual pension of over $270,000. He and other fat cat public retirees in the Bay State must be paid. And Granite State sports fans help pay them indirectly whenever we buy higher priced tickets.
It’s a cautionary tale. Like the above states, New Hampshire will erode its advantage if we elect the big government types who thump tubs for broad-based taxes so they can hire more public sector types who vote Democrat. It worked politically in California, Illinois, and elsewhere. But those spending chickens will come home to roost.
Tom Brady made a good move in choosing Tampa — where he immediately won a Super Bowl.
Granite Staters can make good choices with their votes so that we don’t end up with blue state blues and inevitably echoing the sentiments so eloquently stated by Kiké Hernández.
A former sports management professor, Rep. Mike Moffett (R-Loudon) chairs the N.H. House Committee on State-Federal Relations.
