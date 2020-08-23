FOR MANY MEN across the country, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s experience with Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Minn., may have been a reminder of the adversity still endured by even the most powerful of women in the workplace. However, most women needed no such reminder.
Across the country, regardless of political party or career, women can relate to the everyday trauma that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez experienced on the national stage.
A 2018 survey found that 81% of women experience harassment and gender discrimination in the workplace and that sexual harassment can often begin for girls in their daily lives before the age of 6. This is not an isolated issue within legislatures, schools, corporations, or Wall Street, it is an issue of the culture that has historically disenfranchised all women in their day-to-day environments since the beginning of time.
Where I serve in the New Hampshire House, the Democratic leadership recognized the prevalence of harassment as such an issue that training was required of all representatives this past term. Notably though, 22 Republican members refused to meet the obligation (all Democrats did), 19 of whom were men.
Representation matters. When women are elected to or promoted to positions of power in government, organizations, and communities, productivity and innovation increase.
Women in leadership roles elevate issues affecting women, stand up against abuse, and support equity across the board. Studies show that when greater numbers of women hold leadership roles, gender discrimination and harassment decreases, and oppressive culture shifts.
Women make up over half of the American populace in 2020. Is it not time that we see women represented equally in every position? Still, in 2019 it was estimated that only 47% of the U.S. labor force is made up of women.
After the 2018 midterm elections, a historic number of women became members of the U.S. House of Representatives but still comprise only 23% of the total body. In the New Hampshire Legislature this past term there were 135 women including myself (about 34% of the body) and 81% of us are Democrats.
Hearing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’ recalling of her most recent public experience with harassment left me sick to my stomach, recalling all the moments in my own life when men had harassed and demeaned me on the basis of my sex, a feeling I know women across the country and world have shared.
It’s a feeling that I hope someday women will be unable to associate with, a future when women are equally represented and respected. Every election is a moment to shape this future and 2020 is no different. In 2018, myself and 178 other Democratic women ran for the New Hampshire House. I can proudly say that in 2020 more than 200 (approximately 50%) of Democratic candidates running alongside me for state representative are women.
Representation matters for the future of the Granite State and the future of women everywhere. Let’s not forget that this November.