ALL TOO FREQUENTLY we read in the Union Leader that someone has been killed in New Hampshire, like the death of Terrence Wigglesworth, 28, reported on January 18, 2021.
Perhaps we note the name and age, but it is often the location that we pay attention to first, the implicit question being “Does this killing likely affect me or my family or business? Once satisfied that the killing occurred somewhere else and involved no one we know, our interest probably wanes, because we think it does not affect us.
What was not reported in the story is that researchers at the Rand Corporation have determined that every killing in the United States costs the community in which it occurs about $8.6 million, a cost each of us, as citizens, must pay some portion of.
We should add to our ordinary human interest and concern for each other the fact that any one of us being killed, in whatever circumstances, by whomever or whatever, will cost each of us a share of $8.6 million, an amount of money that should catch your attention.
If the victim was not killed but raped, the cost to the community would be $217,000, or if only subjected to aggravated assault, would be $87,000, Rand Corp. estimates. You might be amazed to learn that every burglary costs $13,000, motor vehicle theft costs $9,000 and larceny costs the community $2,100.
Robbery of someone else will cost you a share of $67,000. Ironically, if you were the robbery victim, you would be out what you were robbed of as well as your share of the costs of crime, as well as the loss of peace of mind and sense of security you enjoyed before you were robbed, something we all lose with every crime.
Would it catch your attention if a school board or recreation department increased its budget by $8.6 million without consulting anyone? What if the headline had read “Killing of Concord man costs Concord community $8.6 million dollars” rather than” Victim in Concord killing identified”? Would that information have drawn your attention to the continuing need to prevent or reduce crime (which maintaining an appropriate police presence has been demonstrated to achieve)?
This data was developed by Rand researchers in 2010 working with chiefs of police around the nation to determine the actual cost of crime and are reported by Chuck Wexler in a recent PERF (Police Executive Research Forum) report, so they are credible and backed by facts.
If we allow manipulators of fact to get away with fraud and faulty reasoning, we’ll be defunding the police instead of supporting them. If one policeman did something bad, to conclude all policemen are bad is wrong. We all know better than that.
Let us insist individually and collectively that our taxes are used efficiently to support, fund, educate and train so that our government provides only necessary and unambiguous laws and policies. Let us hold each other accountable as citizens, especially the military and those who as police officers earn our respect by preserving the law and order necessary to maintain the peace, opportunity and prosperity we enjoy in these United States.