THIS IS the start of an ongoing state-wide dialogue to identify critical issues facing our state. An extremely important question we all need to consider: Is it time to rethink how we prepare teachers?

We need to consider how best to prepare teachers by freeing our minds of preconceptions and biases, without insisting that any one person has all the answers. Collectively and collaboratively, we need to work together to determine the best possible plan to prepare teachers to address the learning needs of our state’s growing multicultural K-12 student-body, which significantly impacts New Hampshire’s workforce and economic development.

Rep. Oliver Ford, R-Chester, serves on the House Education Committee.

Sunday, September 17, 2023
Sen. Donovan Fenton : Extreme weather events threaten NH farms

Sen. Donovan Fenton : Extreme weather events threaten NH farms

NOTHING is more true than the fact that without our farmers we simply would not have food. It is such a commonsense and vital reality, that we so rarely think about it. We rarely think about how the frozen chicken in the grocery store comes from some farm either locally or from somewhere far…

Friday, September 15, 2023
Nick De Mayo: Sen. Gendreau speaks for conservatives

Nick De Mayo: Sen. Gendreau speaks for conservatives

IN THE Sept. 2 edition of The White Mountain Record, Littleton Select Board member and District 1 state senator, the Honorable Carrie Gendreau, voiced her concern over transgender/diversity artwork being displayed on Jing Fong’s building on Jackson Street in Littleton.

D.S. Dexter Tarbox Jr.: Buckley, the thin-skinned chairman

D.S. Dexter Tarbox Jr.: Buckley, the thin-skinned chairman

NEW HAMPSHIRE Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley has more than a few beefs online. Recently, the chairman — who is chronically active on Twitter/X — seemed content to have settled them by blocking nearly every dissenting voice, including accredited media outlets like NH Journal and Th…

Thursday, September 14, 2023
Bobbi Boudman: Protect mothers and babies in crisis

Bobbi Boudman: Protect mothers and babies in crisis

LAST JANUARY there were two stories in the news that caught my eye. One was a beautiful story about a surrendered baby who was received by a Florida Fire Department and adopted by the receiving firefighter, and the other was a tragic story in New Hampshire about a woman who could not easily …

Russell Perkins: Ukraine war is about values and rule of law

Russell Perkins: Ukraine war is about values and rule of law

GIVEN THE overwhelming importance of the U.S. continuing to help Ukraine in its struggle for existence, it seems incomprehensible that any member of Congress would be against it. And yet, in July of this year, not 1, not 10; but 70 Republican members of Congress voted to approve a Matt Gaetz…

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Jennifer Eber: Championing civics in the NH classrooms

Jennifer Eber: Championing civics in the NH classrooms

IN EARLY August, Gov. Chris Sununu signed Senate Bill 216, which requires state schools to meet requirements for civics education for elementary, middle, and high school students. As we start the new scholastic year, these civics requirements offer our students an inspiring opportunity to en…

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
James A. Betti: Ramaswamy will carry on Trump's good works

James A. Betti: Ramaswamy will carry on Trump's good works

WHEN THE first Republican primary debate ended, people knew things were never going to be the same. The exact time it happened cannot be pinpointed but the onstage career politicians had figured it out. With his fresh energy and youth, Vivek Ramaswamy announced his presence to the political …

Harvey Silverman: Fond memories of past New Hampshire primaries

Harvey Silverman: Fond memories of past New Hampshire primaries

THERE HE WAS, walking along the main street in Manchester wearing an inverted galosh on his head. It was a galosh of the old and classic style, similar to what I had worn on my feet as a boy more than 60 years earlier, made of heavy black rubber that extends above the ankle and with black me…

Monday, September 11, 2023
Senator Lou D’Allesandro: Mental health crisis is real and evolving

Senator Lou D’Allesandro: Mental health crisis is real and evolving

WHEN WE turn on the television, open the newspaper, or in many cases today, launch social media apps, we are overwhelmingly met with it. When we bear witness to yet another obituary shared by a grieving loved one, friend, neighbor, or community member, we are met with it. As a community, we …