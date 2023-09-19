THIS IS the start of an ongoing state-wide dialogue to identify critical issues facing our state. An extremely important question we all need to consider: Is it time to rethink how we prepare teachers?
We need to consider how best to prepare teachers by freeing our minds of preconceptions and biases, without insisting that any one person has all the answers. Collectively and collaboratively, we need to work together to determine the best possible plan to prepare teachers to address the learning needs of our state’s growing multicultural K-12 student-body, which significantly impacts New Hampshire’s workforce and economic development.
Today, let’s focus on salaries for new teachers and the cost of student teaching.
Low pay is a significant contributor to our state’s weak teacher pipeline and a history of high turnover rates. On average nationally, teachers make approximately 33% less than other college-educated professionals. Adjusted for inflation, the average weekly wages of public school teachers have increased only $29 between 1996 and 2021.
In New Hampshire, the minimum starting salary for teachers in public school districts for the school year 2021-2022 was $40,478.90. Yet, according to Make It – CNBC, the minimum salary needed for a single person to earn a living wage in New Hampshire is $62,935. A living wage allows 50% of income to cover necessities, such as housing and utilities, 30% goes toward discretionary spending and 20% is left for savings or investments. The difference between $62,935 and $40,478.90 presents an annual deficit of $22,456.10, a figure that appears to be increasing with each passing year.
This is a significant shortfall and it acts as a barrier to both recruitment and retention.
Another significant contributor to the Granite State’s weak teacher pipeline is a combination of the high cost of a college degree and the out-of-pocket cost of the student teaching experience, which is a requirement to become certified.
According to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, New Hampshire had the second-highest cost of public higher education among all 50 states in the 2021-2022 school year.
New Hampshire offers many state-approved teacher preparation programs for students to consider. The traditional undergraduate teacher preparation program provides relevant coursework combined with hours of field experience and the required student teaching experience. There is significant evidence that teacher preparation programs that incorporate significant on-the-job training — interweaving clinical experiences with relevant coursework — are critical.
Registered teacher apprenticeship programs allow individuals to train for a career in teaching at little to no cost while earning a paycheck, completing the required coursework and incorporating the supervised clinical experiences throughout the apprenticeship.
There is another issue that needs to be addressed in New Hampshire, our high cost of public higher education here is exacerbated for individuals needing to pay for and complete the student teaching experience. Many of them work as paraprofessionals and registered teacher apprentices while completing the relevant coursework to become teachers.
For individuals who have established themselves as skilled paraprofessionals/teacher apprentices (and have completed the college courses to qualify for the required student teaching experience), some school systems still require that they resign their job, give up their health benefits and paycheck, to complete the unpaid student teaching required to become certified. This is true even if you are married and have children.
That is hardly an incentive, and it reflects an extraordinary lack of respect for fair employment practices in New Hampshire. Clearly something needs to be done to address these issues, and I am pleased to learn a number of initiatives are already underway in New Hampshire.
Currently there is an important legislative Committee to Study NH’s Teacher Shortage and Retention Incentives. Under the leadership of state Sen. Ruth Ward, this committee has studied the many critical and consequential issues. They have listened to testimony from state leaders, district leaders, union leaders, teachers, teacher candidates and higher education leaders on the significant issues influencing the teacher workforce. It is anticipated that this report will be instructive.
To broaden the conversation, we all need to continue the discussion of recruitment to the teaching profession, the public perception of public education, the funding of public education, and the school climate in New Hampshire.
This is only the beginning of what is hoped to be an ongoing statewide dialogue to include comments, suggestions, and possible solutions to address these critical issues. New Hampshire’s K-12 students and our state’s future teaching workforce need this dialogue to occur. We need to assess these issues calmly and clearly. The citizens of New Hampshire deserve no less. In other words, we need to disagree better, and the time is now.
Rep. Oliver Ford, R-Chester, serves on the House Education Committee.
